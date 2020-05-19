Yemen, already pushed to the brink of famine by a five-year war, could see a “catastrophic” food security situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lower remittances from the Gulf, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said yesterday.
The conflict between a Saudi Arabian-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has caused what the UN describes as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
About 80 percent of Yemen’s population are reliant on aid and millions face hunger.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“The health system was already under heavy stress and will now be overwhelmed if COVID-19 continues to spread and in addition it will affect the movement of people and the movement of goods,” FAO Assistant Director-General and Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa Abdessalam Ould Ahmed said.
“That situation could be really catastrophic if all the elements of worst case scenarios come to be, but let’s hope not and the UN are working on avoiding that,” he said.
Yemen, alongside Syria and Sudan, is one of the most vulnerable states in the Middle East in terms of food security.
Lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus are likely to impact humanitarian supply chains keeping a large part of the population fed, the UN agency said in a report yesterday.
Yemen has been mired in violence since the coalition intervened in 2015 against the Houthi group that ousted the Saudi-backed government in Sana’a, forcing it to rebase in the south.
The internationally recognized government has reported 128 infections, with 20 deaths in areas under its control. The Houthis, who control most large urban centers, have announced four cases with one death, both in Sana’a.
The WHO on Monday last week said the virus circulating undetected in Yemen, increasing the likelihood of a devastating outbreak among a malnourished population that would overwhelm a shattered health system with limited testing capacity.
There are 15.9 million Yemenis classified as food insecure out of a population of about 28 million.
The FAO does not currently have an estimate as to how much bigger that number could get if the disease continues to spread, but it continues to monitor the situation.
The US on May 6 said it would provide US$225 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) for Yemen, including for reduced operations in the north.
The WFP had said it would halve aid in Houthi-held areas from the middle of last month over donor concerns that the group is hindering aid deliveries, a charge it denies.
The FAO said that Yemen, the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation, would also be hit by an expected decline in remittances from Yemenis in Gulf countries, which amounted to US$3.8 billion last year.
“This is a significant source of income for the country that may be considerably reduced,” Ould Ahmed said.
Many foreign workers in the energy-producing region have lost jobs, been put on unpaid leave or had salaries cut due to the coronavirus and low oil prices.
“Without peace we will continue to struggle with food insecurity and there will be no long term recovery,” the FAO said.
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
Masks were rare and social distances varied, but the human chain spread out, as protestors in Oslo braved the risk of COVID-19 infection in a last-ditch bid to save a building adorned by Spanish master painter Pablo Picasso. Damaged in right-wing extremist Anders Behring Breivik’s July 2011 attacks, the “Y Block,” a government building complex named for its shape and completed in 1969, is to be demolished soon. On its grey cement walls are two Picasso drawings, sandblasted by Norwegian artist Carl Nesjar, who collaborated with the Spaniard. On the facade facing the street, The Fishermen depicts three men hauling their oversized catch
More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes. South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors. However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an