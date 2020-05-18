World News Quick Take

RUSSIA

New virus cases surge

The government yesterday reported 9,709 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a rise from 9,200 new cases reported the previous day. The nation’s coronavirus task force said that the overall number of cases nationwide stood at 281,752. It added that 94 people had died over the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll from the virus to 2,631.

QATAR

Penalties come into force

The government yesterday began enforcing the world’s toughest penalties of up to three years’ imprisonment and fines of as much as US$55,000 for failing to wear masks in public, as it battles one of the world’s highest coronavirus infection rates. More than 30,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the country — 1.1 percent of the 2.75 million population — although just 15 people have died. Drivers alone in their vehicles are exempt from the requirement, but several expatriates told reporters that police were stopping vehicles at checkpoints to warn them of the new rules before they came into force. Mosques, along with schools, malls and restaurants remain closed to prevent the disease’s spread, but construction sites remain open as the nation prepares to host the 2022 World Cup, although foremen and government inspectors are attempting to enforce social distancing rules.

JAPAN

Doctors face hardship: poll

Hospital doctors on the front line of the pandemic face tough working conditions, with many reusing masks and few getting hazard pay, a survey by a labor union showed. The survey of about 170 doctors, conducted online from late last month through May 6, found three-quarters said they were ordered to work on the coronavirus front line, while four-fifths said they receive no hazard allowance for the work. The survey by the Zenkoku Ishi Union, posted on its Web site on Friday, found nearly 70 percent of doctors saying the government is failing to handle the situation properly. The survey found 31 percent of doctors reusing N95 respirator masks, with some using the masks indefinitely. One doctor reported using “the same mask until the ear bands break.”

JAPAN

Nations reach out for easing

China and South Korea have consulted Tokyo about easing border controls on business travelers to help revive business activities, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday without citing sources. The idea, already implemented between South Korea and China, would allow a fast-track entry of businesspeople if they test negative for the novel coronavirus before departure and after arrival, the newspaper said. However, Tokyo is cautious about relaxing border controls due to fears of another spike in infections, the report said.

NEW ZEALAND

PM turned away from cafe

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner were turned away from a cafe on Saturday because it was too full under the physical distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Ardern’s government relaxed many social distancing rules on Thursday, reopening cafes, cinemas and malls after two months of some of the tightest restrictions in the world. Ardern and her partner, Clarke Gayford, walked for a brunch to a cafe in Wellington, where they were initially told it was too full, media reported. An employee ran after them a few minutes later when a table became free and the couple went back.

AFGHANISTAN

Power-sharing deal signed

President Ashraf Ghani and archrival Abdullah Abdullah yesterday signed a power-sharing deal, ending a bitter months-long feud that plunged the nation into a political crisis. “Doctor Abdullah will lead the National Reconciliation High Commission and members of his team will be included in the Cabinet,” presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi wrote on Twitter. Abdullah had previously served as chief executive under an earlier power-sharing deal, but lost that post after he was defeated in September last year’s presidential election that incumbent Ghani won amid claims of fraud. Abdullah, an ophthalmologist who declared himself president on March 9, is to lead future peace talks with the Taliban. Controversially, the deal would reportedly make former vice president Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former warlord who is accused of ordering the torture and rape of a political rival, marshal of the nation’s armed forces, and a senior government official.

ISRAEL

Chinese envoy found dead

Chinese Ambassador Du Wei (杜偉) was found dead yesterday at his residence on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said. The 57-year-old envoy, who previously served as ambassador to Ukraine, had only taken up his post in mid-February. Police were investigating, Rosenfeld said. The Haaretz daily said initial reports said staff had found Du dead in his bed and that there were no signs of violence. It quoted a first aid service as saying the cause of death appeared to be a cardiac incident. Du’s wife and son were not with him in Tel Aviv.

MEXICO

Third journalist murdered

Journalist Jorge Armenta was killed on Saturday in an attack in Ciudad Obregon, the third journalist slain so far this year, authorities said. A municipal police officer was also killed and a second officer was wounded in the attack, the regional prosecutor’s office said on Twitter. Armenta had received threats and was under government protection, Reporters Without Borders said.

VIETNAM

Floods a threat to key city

Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s biggest metropolis, faces an increasing risk of flood disasters given rapid infrastructure expansion driven by economic growth, a McKinsey Global Institute report says. The chance of such events could increase five to 10 times by 2050, resulting in economic and infrastructural damage that could cost billions of dollars, the report said. The city contributes about a quarter of the nation’s GDP. While it can cope with flood risks today that could hit 23 percent of its area, further urbanization is raising the potential for land subsidence and an increase in sea levels. The city still has time to adapt to avoid such risks by having better plans in place, including relocating homes and infrastructure assets away from flood-prone areas, McKinsey said.

UNITED STATES

Actor Fred Willard dies

Fred Willard, the comedic actor whose improv style kept him relevant for more than 50 years in films such as This Is Spinal Tap, Best In Show and Anchorman, as well as television shows such as Everybody Loves Raymond and Modern Family, has died. He was 86. His daughter, Hope Mulbarger, said in a statement on Saturday that her father died peacefully on Friday night. The cause of his death has not been released. Willard specialized in small, scene-stealing appearances.