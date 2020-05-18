Thousands of Greeks yesterday returned to church after weeks of staying away as a ban on mass gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19 was eased.
It was a special moment for those who gathered from early morning in the courtyard of Ayios Spiridonas Church in Piraeus, where the melodious chants of the liturgy were broadcast on loudspeakers and heard down to the sea port.
“I can’t describe my feelings. After two-and-a-half months of quarantine we are in our church again,” said Stella Kasimati, 76. “We are allowed what we were deprived of for two-and-a-half months, going to church and holy communion,” she told reporters.
Photo: Reuters
Greeks were not only deprived of weekly congregations, but had to spend the highlight of their religious calendar, Easter, which was on April 19, indoors. The lockdown was introduced in the middle of March.
Normally adjoining pews were replaced with chairs inside the church and in its courtyard as social distancing rules applied. Chairs were set 2m apart with boundaries in the courtyard marked with red-and-white masking tape.
Disposable gloves and antiseptic were available at the entrance. Some people kissed icons, as is customary in the Greek Orthodox religion. A woman wiped the icon with an antiseptic before the next person approached.
Church warden Petros Anagnostakis, 74, said that preparations to reopen the church had been ongoing for about a week.
“Today is a great celebration, we are overjoyed and touched, it’s a great celebration for us,” he said.
In unison, churchgoers recited the Creed, a declaration of faith in God and Jesus.
Greece has recorded a lower number of COVID-19 cases and deaths than other countries. By yesterday, it had recorded 2,819 cases and 162 deaths.
“I think it’s a miracle that Greece didn’t have that many deaths or people sick,” Kasimati said. “I believe that was help from God.”
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to