Virus Outbreak: ‘The elderly are forgotten,’ oldest virus survivor says

The Observer





Weeks after ringing in her 113th birthday, she found herself confined to a room in her care home in northeastern Spain, suffering from the effects of the novel coronavirus. Now, Maria Branyas — fully recovered and believed to be the world’s oldest COVID-19 survivor — is calling for nothing less than a new world order.

“It will have to be done all over again and differently,” Branyas said, describing such a transformation as a debt owed to those who died in the pandemic. “Given my age, I likely won’t be there, but believe me, a new order is needed.”

News that Branyas, Spain’s oldest living person, had survived the virus made headlines around the world last week, offering a moment of cheer from one of the world’s hardest-hit countries. Across Spain, the virus has claimed more than 27,560 lives.

A carer plays picture bingo with residents of the Amberwood Care Home in Leicester, England, on April 27. Photo: EPA-EFE

COVID-19 began making its way through the yellow-painted hallways of Branyas’ care home in the city of Olot, about 113km north of Barcelona, in late March. Brushing aside their own fears and anxieties over the contagion, staff at the home continued to care for the residents. Still, the virus charted a deadly course, killing at least 17 of the 133 people living there.

COVID-19 left Branyas — who has lived through the 1918 flu, two world wars and Spain’s civil war — sick for just a handful of days.

However, she reeled from the deeper mark left by the pandemic, as it laid bare a society that, as she sees it, had pushed its elderly to the margins.

“This pandemic has revealed that older people are the forgotten ones of our society,” she said in an interview with the Observer, carried out with the help of one of her daughters. “They fought their whole lives, sacrificed time and their dreams for today’s quality of life. They didn’t deserve to leave the world in this way.”

The virus has charged through Spain’s more than 5,000 care homes, killing an estimated 17,500 residents. A similar story has played out across Europe, with as many as half of all COVID-19 deaths believed to have taken place in care homes in Italy, France, Ireland and Belgium.

In Spain, where the reverence shown toward the elderly is a point of pride, the pandemic has forced a reckoning with an industry that has long fended off complaints of funding and staff shortages.

Before the pandemic, seniors had shared stories of waiting hours to go to the bathroom or receive a drink of water. Others had grappled with ant infestations or cockroaches, while staff at one home complained of being forced to ration essential items such as diapers and soap.

“This is the situation in our care homes — not during the pandemic, but in the last decade,” Mas Madrid politician Pablo Gomez Perpinya told the regional assembly last month. “This is our how elderly have had to face the virus.”

The horrific situation came to light in March after the Spanish military was deployed to disinfect care homes.

“The army found seniors who had been completely abandoned, some dead, in their beds,” Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles told broadcaster Telecinco.

Speaking from the care home where she has lived for nearly two decades, Branyas offered solutions.

“It’s as though those of us who choose to live in a care home have disappeared from society,” she said.

“Governments need to pay attention and provide funding and qualified staff in care homes. And, above all, they need to provide much more healthcare in homes,” she added.

Records kept by Club 110, a forum run by one of the group’s directors, suggest that Branyas is the world’s oldest COVID-19 survivor.

Born in 1907 in the US, where her Spanish father was working as a journalist, Branyas moved to Spain in 1915.

As the 1918 flu swept across the world, she was living on the outskirts of a small village in Catalonia, seemingly unaffected by the pandemic, her daughter Rosa Moret said.

Her mother rarely speaks of the past, she added: “She says it’s better not to think about these things, you have to keep looking forward. I think that’s why she’s lived so long.”

Branyas was instead happier to outline the changes she hoped her 13 great-grandchildren would see in their lives.

“A change in values, one that prioritizes education, health and research,” she said. “And fewer weapons and far less spending on so many politicians.”