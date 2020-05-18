Weeks after ringing in her 113th birthday, she found herself confined to a room in her care home in northeastern Spain, suffering from the effects of the novel coronavirus. Now, Maria Branyas — fully recovered and believed to be the world’s oldest COVID-19 survivor — is calling for nothing less than a new world order.
“It will have to be done all over again and differently,” Branyas said, describing such a transformation as a debt owed to those who died in the pandemic. “Given my age, I likely won’t be there, but believe me, a new order is needed.”
News that Branyas, Spain’s oldest living person, had survived the virus made headlines around the world last week, offering a moment of cheer from one of the world’s hardest-hit countries. Across Spain, the virus has claimed more than 27,560 lives.
Photo: EPA-EFE
COVID-19 began making its way through the yellow-painted hallways of Branyas’ care home in the city of Olot, about 113km north of Barcelona, in late March. Brushing aside their own fears and anxieties over the contagion, staff at the home continued to care for the residents. Still, the virus charted a deadly course, killing at least 17 of the 133 people living there.
COVID-19 left Branyas — who has lived through the 1918 flu, two world wars and Spain’s civil war — sick for just a handful of days.
However, she reeled from the deeper mark left by the pandemic, as it laid bare a society that, as she sees it, had pushed its elderly to the margins.
“This pandemic has revealed that older people are the forgotten ones of our society,” she said in an interview with the Observer, carried out with the help of one of her daughters. “They fought their whole lives, sacrificed time and their dreams for today’s quality of life. They didn’t deserve to leave the world in this way.”
The virus has charged through Spain’s more than 5,000 care homes, killing an estimated 17,500 residents. A similar story has played out across Europe, with as many as half of all COVID-19 deaths believed to have taken place in care homes in Italy, France, Ireland and Belgium.
In Spain, where the reverence shown toward the elderly is a point of pride, the pandemic has forced a reckoning with an industry that has long fended off complaints of funding and staff shortages.
Before the pandemic, seniors had shared stories of waiting hours to go to the bathroom or receive a drink of water. Others had grappled with ant infestations or cockroaches, while staff at one home complained of being forced to ration essential items such as diapers and soap.
“This is the situation in our care homes — not during the pandemic, but in the last decade,” Mas Madrid politician Pablo Gomez Perpinya told the regional assembly last month. “This is our how elderly have had to face the virus.”
The horrific situation came to light in March after the Spanish military was deployed to disinfect care homes.
“The army found seniors who had been completely abandoned, some dead, in their beds,” Spanish Minister of Defense Margarita Robles told broadcaster Telecinco.
Speaking from the care home where she has lived for nearly two decades, Branyas offered solutions.
“It’s as though those of us who choose to live in a care home have disappeared from society,” she said.
“Governments need to pay attention and provide funding and qualified staff in care homes. And, above all, they need to provide much more healthcare in homes,” she added.
Records kept by Club 110, a forum run by one of the group’s directors, suggest that Branyas is the world’s oldest COVID-19 survivor.
Born in 1907 in the US, where her Spanish father was working as a journalist, Branyas moved to Spain in 1915.
As the 1918 flu swept across the world, she was living on the outskirts of a small village in Catalonia, seemingly unaffected by the pandemic, her daughter Rosa Moret said.
Her mother rarely speaks of the past, she added: “She says it’s better not to think about these things, you have to keep looking forward. I think that’s why she’s lived so long.”
Branyas was instead happier to outline the changes she hoped her 13 great-grandchildren would see in their lives.
“A change in values, one that prioritizes education, health and research,” she said. “And fewer weapons and far less spending on so many politicians.”
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to