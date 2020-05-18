Brazil’s confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic, making Brazil’s outbreak the fourth-largest worldwide, official figures showed.
The Brazilian Ministry of Health registered 14,919 new confirmed cases in the prior 24 hours. The country had a total of 233,511 cases as of yesterday, behind the US, Russia and the UK. Brazil has done just a fraction of the testing seen in those three countries.
The global distinction is likely to pile pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who on Friday lost his second health minister in a month as he defies public health experts and calls for widespread use of unproven drugs.
Photo: AFP
Bolsonaro has been fiercely critical of the orders by many of Brazil’s state governors for strict social isolation and quarantine to combat the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools, shops and restaurants.
Bolsonaro has argued that the toll on the economy is becoming unbearable and businesses must be allowed to reopen as soon as possible.
The government now expects Brazil would post its biggest annual economic contraction this year since records began more than a century ago.
Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao underwent a COVID-19 test and was placed in isolation at his official residence on Saturday, after a public servant who had been near him last week tested positive.
Mourao, 66, would not fulfill official duties today, when the results are expected.
Bolsonaro has undergone several coronavirus tests after ministers and other close aides tested positive.
Nationwide testing in Brazil still lags far behind European nations. Brazil had processed nearly 338,000 tests in official labs by the beginning of the week, according to the ministry. Another 145,000 tests were under analysis or waiting in line.
By contrast, Italy and Spain have each run about 1.9 million official diagnostic tests for the virus.
The ministry on Saturday also reported 816 new deaths related to the virus. Brazil has reported 15,663 coronavirus deaths as of yesterday.
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to