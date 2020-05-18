Virus Outbreak: Brazil passes Italy and Spain in coronavirus cases

PRESIDENT TESTED: The country’s outbreak has become the fourth-largest in the world, despite processing about 338,000 tests against Italy and Spain’s 1.9 million

Reuters, BRASILIA





Brazil’s confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose past those of Spain and Italy, which was once the epicenter of the pandemic, making Brazil’s outbreak the fourth-largest worldwide, official figures showed.

The Brazilian Ministry of Health registered 14,919 new confirmed cases in the prior 24 hours. The country had a total of 233,511 cases as of yesterday, behind the US, Russia and the UK. Brazil has done just a fraction of the testing seen in those three countries.

The global distinction is likely to pile pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who on Friday lost his second health minister in a month as he defies public health experts and calls for widespread use of unproven drugs.

A girl from the Parque das Tribos indigenous community leaves a headdress on the coffin of chief Messias of the Kokama tribe who died aged 53 due to COVID-19 in Manaus, Brazil, on Thursday. Photo: AFP

Bolsonaro has been fiercely critical of the orders by many of Brazil’s state governors for strict social isolation and quarantine to combat the spread of the virus, including the closure of schools, shops and restaurants.

Bolsonaro has argued that the toll on the economy is becoming unbearable and businesses must be allowed to reopen as soon as possible.

The government now expects Brazil would post its biggest annual economic contraction this year since records began more than a century ago.

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao underwent a COVID-19 test and was placed in isolation at his official residence on Saturday, after a public servant who had been near him last week tested positive.

Mourao, 66, would not fulfill official duties today, when the results are expected.

Bolsonaro has undergone several coronavirus tests after ministers and other close aides tested positive.

Nationwide testing in Brazil still lags far behind European nations. Brazil had processed nearly 338,000 tests in official labs by the beginning of the week, according to the ministry. Another 145,000 tests were under analysis or waiting in line.

By contrast, Italy and Spain have each run about 1.9 million official diagnostic tests for the virus.

The ministry on Saturday also reported 816 new deaths related to the virus. Brazil has reported 15,663 coronavirus deaths as of yesterday.