This was no contest. Shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe’s annual musical spectacular that pits countries against one another instead sought to unite them on Saturday.
The Eurovision Song Contest, whose final was scheduled for Saturday night, was canceled amid restrictions aimed at reining in the global pandemic.
So rather than judging songs from 41 artists from Albania to the UK and having countries allocate points to elect a winner, organizers created a two-hour show called Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light, which was broadcast in more than 40 countries.
Photo: AP
Underscoring the effects of the novel coronavirus, the show opened with a montage of videos of the deserted streets of European cities before cutting to an almost empty studio in the Netherlands.
It was a stark contrast to the frenetic scenes of flag-waving, screaming fans that form the backdrop for normal Eurovision finales.
Part of the Ahoy convention center in the port city of Rotterdam that was to have hosted the contest was transformed earlier this year into a makeshift care center to ease strain on regular hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.
At the end of the show, it was announced that Ahoy and Rotterdam would host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.
Saturday’s show featured appearances by past favorites as well as the artists who were to have taken part in this year’s competition jointly performing 1997’s winning song, Love Shine a Light, made famous by Katrina and the Waves.
From its humble beginnings in 1956, the contest has become a vector of camp and kitsch with almost 200 million viewers tuning in for the finale.
Johnny Logan of Ireland, who won twice as a singer and once as a writer, opened Saturday’s show with a performance of his 1980 winning song, What’s Another Year, accompanied by Eurovision fans on screens like a Zoom meeting and the three Dutch presenters of the show.
Organizers called it “a huge Eurovision choir.”
Mans Zelmerlow of Sweden sang his 2015 winning song, Heroes, this year dedicated to healthcare workers battling the virus.
Snippets of the 41 songs that were to have taken part in this year’s contest were played throughout the show with recorded messages from the performers.
The Mamas, Sweden’s entry, urged viewers to stay safe and wash their hands.
One of Sweden’s brightest musical stars, Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA, paid tribute to the contest that catapulted him and the band to global fame after their song Waterloo won in 1974.
“It still remains one of the most genuinely joyous events of the TV year — and it’s so disarmingly European,” he said in a video message. “It so allows you to escape and be happy — even forget about the coronavirus for a little while.”
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
ZERO DEATHS: The pilot for Vietnam Airlines tested positive in March and is now on life support, with experts saying the only way to save him is via a lung transplant Vietnam has mounted an all-out effort to save the life of its most critically ill COVID-19 patient, a British pilot who works for Vietnam Airlines, the national carrier. Through aggressive testing and a mass, centralized quarantine program, the Southeast Asian nation has kept its tally of novel coronavirus cases to just 288 and has reported no deaths. Little expense has been spared to try save the life of the 43-year-old man, identified only as “Patient 91,” who caught the coronavirus at a bar in the southern business hub of Ho Chi Minh City in the middle of March, state media reported. More than
The US on Thursday renewed calls on China to free a Tibetan identified 25 years ago as the Panchen Lama and warned Beijing not to see the episode as a model for handling the Dalai Lama’s succession. On May 14, 1995, the exiled Dalai Lama, a Nobel laureate with a wide global following, recognized six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the reincarnation of the Panchen Lama, the second-most senior figure in Tibetan Buddhism’s largest school. The boy was taken into custody three days later and has not been seen since, with human rights groups calling him the world’s youngest political prisoner. “We continue to