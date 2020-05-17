China calls on US to pay its debts to UN

MISDIRECTION: The US mission to the UN said Beijing’s request was another attempt to ‘distract attention from its cover-up and mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis’

AFP, UNITED NATIONS





China on Friday called on all UN member states to “actively fulfill their financial obligations to the United Nations,” stressing that Washington owes the organization nearly US$2.5 billion.

“As of May 14, the total unpaid assessments under the UN regular budget and peacekeeping budget amount to US$1.63 billion and US$2.14 billion respectively,” the Chinese statement said, citing a report from the UN secretary-general’s office and a meeting held on Thursday.

Including arrears that stretch back several years, “the United States is the largest debtor, owing US$1.165 billion and US$1.332 billion respectively,” China added.

The US is the biggest contributor to the UN budget, paying 22 percent of its annual running costs, a bill which adds up to about US$3 billion, and 25 percent of its peacekeeping operations, which amounts to about US$6 billion per year.

Officially, Washington is meant to pay 27.89 percent of the peacekeeping budget, but a decision made by the US Congress and implemented by US President Donald Trump in 2017 cut that payment to 25 percent, meaning that Washington runs up an annual shortfall of US$200 million.

The US also has a fiscal year that starts and ends in October, which can make it look like an even bigger debtor at certain times of the year.

The US mission to the UN dismissed the call, saying that China is “eager to distract attention from its cover-up and mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis, and this is yet another example.”

The US “made a payment of US$726 million toward its peacekeeping assessment, and per practice will pay the bulk of its assessment at the end of the calendar year,” it said.

The peacekeeping arrears totaled US$888 million, it added.

“Roughly two-thirds of this amount is the result of payment at the rate of 25 percent from 2017 through the present,” it said.

The payment of contributions by member countries for peacekeeping operations has a direct effect on the reimbursements the UN pays to countries that contribute troops to its about 15 missions worldwide.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday said in a report that “there may be significant delays towards the middle of the year, unless the cash position across missions improves significantly.”

On Thursday, about 50 of the 193 member states, including China, paid their contributions in full, which Beijing — the second largest contributor, far behind the US — noted in its statement.

China pays about 12 percent of the UN’s running costs and 15 percent of the peacekeeping budget.