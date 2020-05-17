Virus Outbreak: US House passes US$1 trillion rescue package with uncertain fate in Senate

AFP, WASHINGTON





Democrats in the US House of Representatives on Friday narrowly pushed through the largest-ever US economic rescue package, but the measure faces headwinds in the White House and the US Senate, where Republicans bemoan its US$3 trillion price tag.

The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES Act, which passed largely along party lines, provides about US$1 trillion for state and local governments, another round of cash disbursements to millions of hard-hit families, funds for hospitals, hazard pay for health workers and relief for devastated small businesses.

In an attempt to counter the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating economic fallout, the 1,815-page measure would also extend food and unemployment aid; provide rent and mortgage support for struggling households; and pump billions of US dollars into virus testing, tracing operations and treatment.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi walks from the chamber floor to her office on Capitol Hill in Washington on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“We think this is a major investment in the lives of the American people and in the budgets of our states and localities,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

More than 36 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and related business lockdowns.

“They’re suffering so much, in so many ways,” Pelosi said. “We want to lessen the pain for them.”

The legislation, which cleared the House on a vote of 208 to 199, with 14 Democrats and all but one Republican opposed, appears doomed in the Senate.

Many Republicans branded it an exorbitant liberal wish list packed with Democratic priorities like funding for vote-by-mail programs or marijuana studies and emergency checks for undocumented immigrants.

“It’s not a stretch to say that this bill is nothing more than a Democratic policy agenda masquerading as a response to the coronavirus crisis,” US Representatives Tom Cole told Republican colleagues.

“The Pelosi package will never see the light of day in the Senate,” US Senator Lindsey Graham wrote on Twitter.

In the Republican-controlled chamber, “we will work with the Trump Administration to jump start the economy and fund efforts to defeat COVID19,” he added.

Senate leaders have expressed opposition to moving swiftly with a new tranche of relief, saying that they prefer more time to study how the previous aid measures have helped communities.

US President Donald Trump has already signed four pandemic relief measures into law, including a US$2.2 trillion package in March and a US$483 billion measure to pump additional funds into a loan program for hard-hit small businesses.

Pelosi has said that the latest bill is effectively an opening offer, and that she expects Republicans to join Democrats in negotiating a compromise.

The White House on Friday threw cold water on the gambit, signaling that it would not support such a pricey rescue deal.

“Another US$3 trillion package seems off target to me,” US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told reporters. “I don’t believe we can spend our way into prosperity.”