As Wuhan, the Chinese city where the COVID-19 pandemic began, revs up a massive testing campaign, some residents crowding test centers yesterday expressed concern that the very act of getting tested could expose them to the novel coronavirus.
Safety has become a hot topic on social media groups among the 11 million residents of Wuhan, people told reporters as they converged on open-air test sites at clinics and other facilities.
However, many said that they support the voluntary campaign.
Photo: Reuters
Wuhan health authorities sprang back into action after last weekend confirming the central Chinese city’s first cluster of new infections since it was released from a virtual lockdown on April 8.
The new cases — all of them people who had previously shown no symptoms of the disease — spurred authorities to launch a citywide search for asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, aiming to gauge the level of COVID-19 risk.
“Some people have expressed worry in the [social media] groups about the tests, which require people to cluster, and whether there’s any infection risk,” said one resident, who asked not to be named. “But others rebutted those worries, saying such comments are not supportive of the government.”
The unprecedented scale of testing indicates the official level of concern, some experts have said.
Others have said that it is an extremely costly exercise and question its effectiveness.
At a testing kiosk in central Jianghan District, a volunteer was patrolling and spraying disinfectant at a long line of people.
Many people observed social distancing, standing 1m apart, and there were signs to remind them.
However, just as many did not. In some cases, volunteer workers were not insisting that they comply.
At another open-air testing kiosk, where throat swabs were taken, yellow and black stickers on the ground kept people from converging.
However, at the back of the long line, about 40 people gathered with no guidance from officials or volunteers.
Residents said that authorities have not told them when they would get the results of their tests.
China had confirmed COVID-19 82,941 cases as of Friday and 4,633 deaths. The government does not include people found to be asymptomatic carriers of the virus in its tally and does not publish a cumulative number of asymptomatic cases.
