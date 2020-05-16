World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Brewers tip beer down drain

Local brewer Lion in March collected untapped kegs from pubs after the government declared that restaurants had to shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19. As the beer has passed its shelf life, it is to be tipped into the wastewater treatment plants at Lion’s breweries, which would produce biogas to offset the natural gas used and be used to brew fresh beer. The amount to be emptied is equal to 1.8 Olympic swimming pools. March 23, the day the lockdown restrictions were announced, was the “most gut-wrenching day our industry has ever seen,” a Lion spokeswoman said.

CHINA

Millions tested, Wuhan says

Wuhan yesterday said that it had tested more than 3 million of its 11 million residents for COVID-19, as it seeks to test all residents after a cluster of new cases raised fears of a second wave of infections. The city said that it plans to conduct nucleic acid tests for all residents in a bid to assess asymptomatic numbers, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday, adding that the city has identified several asymptomatic cases every day.

INDIA

Speeding bus kills migrants

A speeding bus ran over and killed six migrant workers as they tried to walk home, police said on Thursday. Five others were injured in the accident late on Wednesday, which comes as tens of thousands of migrants try to get home after work, and most public transport, was shuttered overnight after the government imposed a lockdown in late March. The men were walking from the northern state of Haryana to their home state of Bihar, hundreds of kilometers, senior police official Abhishek Yadav said. “As regards migrants who are walking, it is very, very touchy and there is a tug at my heart when I watch this,” Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday. “But it is up to state governments ... to make those provisions.”

UKRAINE

Surrogate babies stranded

More than 100 babies born to surrogate mothers have been stranded as their foreign parents cannot collect them due to border closures imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said on Thursday. “In total, more than 100 children in Ukraine are waiting for their parents in various medical centers,” Ukrainian Ombudsman Lyudmila Denisova told reporters. That number would grow the longer the lockdown is extended, she said, adding that 51 newborns are being housed at a Kiev hotel that is owned by one of the clinics. Fifteen of these 51 babies are with their biological parents, while the other 36 are in the care of clinic staff. They were due to be collected by parents from the US, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, Denisova said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Vaccine working in monkeys

A closely watched COVID-19 vaccine being developed by scientists at Oxford University appears protective in a small study of six monkeys, promising findings that led to the start of human trials late last month, US and British researchers reported on Thursday. The preliminary findings, which have not undergone rigorous review by other scientists, appeared on the preprint Web site bioRxiv on Thursday. According to the report, some of the monkeys given a single shot of the vaccine developed antibodies against the virus within 14 days, and all developed protective antibodies within 28 days.

FRANCE

Children’s disease spikes

Doctors in France and northern Italy have reported spikes in cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome in young children that appears similar to one reported in the US, Britain and Spain, a report in The Lancet said. The condition, “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome potentially associated with COVID-19,” shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, including fever, rashes, swollen glands and, in severe cases, heart inflammation. A hospital in Bergamo, Italy, admitted 10 children between Feb. 18 and April 20 with the syndrome, while French researchers on Thursday reported Kawasaki disease-like symptoms in 17 children admitted to a Paris hospital between April 27 and Thursday last week.

MEXICO

Trio lasso tiger in street

A man clad in a cowboy hat lassoed a tiger on the sidewalk of a suburban Guadalajara street. In a 23-second video shot from a passing car, the tiger can be seen trotting along a sidewalk, while the man with the lasso — along with another carrying a folding chair and a third man — chased the feline. “How are they going to catch it?” a woman in the car asked. “I don’t know,” another responded. The footage shows a car pulling in front of the tiger, blocking the sidewalk and forcing the animal to turn around. The man with the lasso then twirled it above his head and threw the rope around the tiger’s neck — just off camera — as the animal tried to dart off down the street.

UNITED STATES

Restaurant seats dummies

A restaurant in the Blue Ridge Mountains said that mannequins would help with social distancing when customers return to its dining room later this month. The Inn at Little Washington, Virginia, on Thursday theatrically staged mannequins dressed in fine 1940s-style attire. “When we needed to solve the problem of social distancing and reducing our restaurant’s occupancy by half, the solution seemed obvious — fill it with interestingly dressed dummies,” chef and proprietor Patrick O’Connell said in a statement. “We’re all craving to gather and see other people right now,” O’Connell said. “They don’t all necessarily need to be real people.”

CHILE

Graves dug as virus surges

Thousands of fresh graves are being dug in the capital’s main cemetery amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, authorities said on Thursday. On Wednesday, 2,600 infections were registered in a 24-hour period, with almost the same number on Thursday, from 350 to 500 new infections a day over the weekend. “We realize that this is a historical moment and that we may need more graves, because we see what’s happened in other countries,” cemetery director Rashid Saud said. Gravediggers were preparing 2,000 fresh graves to cope with the pandemic.