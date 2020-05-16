A fourth US Department of Agriculture (USDA) food safety inspector died on Wednesday from COVID-19, a union official said, amid an outbreak of the virus in the nation’s meat processors.
The inspector was located in Dodge City, Kansas, said Paula Schelling, acting national joint council chairperson for food inspection locals for the American Federation of Government Employees.
Schelling declined to provide additional details, saying that the inspector’s family wants to keep the matter private.
The USDA on Thursday confirmed the inspector’s death in a statement without addressing the cause.
“USDA can confirm the passing of an employee,” the statement said. “The safety and well-being of our employees is our top priority. We thank those working on the front lines of our food supply chain for remaining on the job and for making sure the American people have access to safe food.”
Union officials have criticized the department since last month for providing inadequate protection to inspectors as the coronavirus swept through the nation’s meatpacking plants. Inspectors early last month were left to buy their own masks.
The department now has enough masks to provide them for all inspectors, a USDA official said.
The virus has spread through meat processors, where employees typically work close together in cramped, cold spaces. USDA inspectors work on the production floor, checking meat for safety.
A number of plants closed temporarily because of outbreaks.
US President Donald Trump on April 28 issued an executive order directing meatpackers to reopen, and the USDA on Friday announced that 14 processing facilities were reopening.
Schelling did not provide details on when the deceased inspector contracted the virus.
At least 30 meat workers have died of COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have been infected or exposed, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said.
At least 30 plants have closed at some point in the past two months, the union said on Friday last week.
As of Tuesday, 123 USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service employees were under self-quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure and another 171 field employees were absent from work due to a COVID-19 diagnosis, a USDA statement earlier in the day said.
