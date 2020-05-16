Virus Outbreak: US still lacks a COVID-19 plan, whistle-blower says

‘DARKEST WINTER’: Rick Bright said that the US has skipped ‘critical steps’ to fight COVID-19, including securing equipment, testing and supplies for vaccines

AP, WASHINGTON





Despite White House claims, the US still lacks a comprehensive battle plan against COVID-19 in critical areas including masks, testing, treatments and vaccines, whistle-blower Rick Bright said on Thursday in testimony before a House committee.

The nation could face “the darkest winter in modern history” if the virus rebounds, the government vaccine scientist told lawmakers.

“Our window of opportunity is closing,” he said.

Former Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority director Rick Bright testifies during a House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing in Washington, DC, on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

Bright’s appearance came after his ouster last month as head of a US Department of Health and Human Services biodefense agency, an action he said was retaliation by the administration of US President Donald Trump.

“We need still a comprehensive plan, and everyone across the government and everyone in America needs to know what that plan is, and what role they play,” he told the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“There are critical steps that we need to do to prepare ... we do not still have enough personal protective equipment to manage our healthcare workers ... we still do not have the supply chains ramped up for the drugs and vaccines, and we still don’t have plans in place for how we distribute those drugs and vaccines. We still do not have a comprehensive testing strategy,” Bright said.

At the White House, Trump said that Bright looked like an “angry, disgruntled employee,” and Bright’s boss, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, said: “Everything he is complaining about was achieved.”

“So this is like somebody who was in a choir and is now trying to say he was a soloist back then,” Azar added.

Later at a Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor, Trump said that the US is ramping up production of COVID-19-related items and that “my goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.”

Bright spoke in measured tones and rarely raised his voice during five hours of questioning. He did not question that there is now an all-out effort, financed by billions in US taxpayer dollars, to procure masks and other supplies, develop better tests and treatments and discover an effective vaccine.

His said that those efforts are not being fitted together in a coherent strategy that would get supplies and medicines to where they are most needed to protect people and prevent shortages and price gouging.

Asked by US Representative Joe Kennedy if administration officials have prepared the country for the “moment we are in” and the months ahead, Bright said: “I think we have a lot of work to do to be prepared.”

US Representative Frank Pallone asked if he should be concerned that Americans would have problems getting access to a vaccine when it is available.

“Absolutely, sir,” Bright said.