Despite White House claims, the US still lacks a comprehensive battle plan against COVID-19 in critical areas including masks, testing, treatments and vaccines, whistle-blower Rick Bright said on Thursday in testimony before a House committee.
The nation could face “the darkest winter in modern history” if the virus rebounds, the government vaccine scientist told lawmakers.
“Our window of opportunity is closing,” he said.
Photo: Bloomberg
Bright’s appearance came after his ouster last month as head of a US Department of Health and Human Services biodefense agency, an action he said was retaliation by the administration of US President Donald Trump.
“We need still a comprehensive plan, and everyone across the government and everyone in America needs to know what that plan is, and what role they play,” he told the House Energy and Commerce Committee.
“There are critical steps that we need to do to prepare ... we do not still have enough personal protective equipment to manage our healthcare workers ... we still do not have the supply chains ramped up for the drugs and vaccines, and we still don’t have plans in place for how we distribute those drugs and vaccines. We still do not have a comprehensive testing strategy,” Bright said.
At the White House, Trump said that Bright looked like an “angry, disgruntled employee,” and Bright’s boss, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, said: “Everything he is complaining about was achieved.”
“So this is like somebody who was in a choir and is now trying to say he was a soloist back then,” Azar added.
Later at a Pennsylvania medical equipment distributor, Trump said that the US is ramping up production of COVID-19-related items and that “my goal is to produce everything America needs for ourselves and then export to the world, including medicines.”
Bright spoke in measured tones and rarely raised his voice during five hours of questioning. He did not question that there is now an all-out effort, financed by billions in US taxpayer dollars, to procure masks and other supplies, develop better tests and treatments and discover an effective vaccine.
His said that those efforts are not being fitted together in a coherent strategy that would get supplies and medicines to where they are most needed to protect people and prevent shortages and price gouging.
Asked by US Representative Joe Kennedy if administration officials have prepared the country for the “moment we are in” and the months ahead, Bright said: “I think we have a lot of work to do to be prepared.”
US Representative Frank Pallone asked if he should be concerned that Americans would have problems getting access to a vaccine when it is available.
“Absolutely, sir,” Bright said.
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning