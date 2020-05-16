China’s air quality saw “incomparable” improvements in the first quarter of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to rapid declines in industrial activity and transportation, an environment ministry official said yesterday.
The number of “blue sky days” rose by 6.6 percentage points in the first quarter, said Liu Bingjiang (劉炳江), head of the air pollution office at the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment.
“That was a level we didn’t even dare imagine,” he said, adding that the target for the whole 2016-2020 period was 3.3 percentage points.
With millions of Chinese staying home during the coronavirus crisis, concentrations of small lung-damaging floating particles fell by nearly 15 percent in more than 300 Chinese cities in the first three months of this year, ministry data showed.
Emissions in Shanghai fell by nearly 20 percent, while Beijing’s average emissions level stood still, the data showed.
In Wuhan, where the pandemic originated, monthly averages of particulate matter emissions dropped more than one-third.
Normally the country’s smoggiest province, Hebei also saw air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) fall 15.7 percent in the first four months of this year.
However, the province attributed the drop to its crackdowns on pollution, rather than the coronavirus.
Since late March, the lockdown has been gradually loosened in several cities and Liu said that the resumption of normal economic activity had so far not led to a noticeable decline in air quality.
He also attributed the improvements in China’s air quality to its strenuous anti-pollution efforts over the past few years.
China declared “war” on pollution in 2014 after a spate of politically damaging outbreaks of smog in Beijing and other regions, and has been strict to punish those breaking the rules.
The country normally sets targets over the October-to-March winter heating period, forcing cities to make improvements in air quality compared with the previous year.
However, Liu said that the steep declines in emissions brought about by the virus would make it too difficult for cities to make further year-on-year cuts next winter, so China would not make the targets a “decisive element” of compliance over the period.
China this year is to continue to eliminate small-scale coal use and further promote the replacement of coal by gas or electricity in households throughout the country’s north, he said, adding that policies and financial support are in place.
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning