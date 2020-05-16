Chinese official applauds ‘incomparable’ jump in air quality amid coronavirus

Reuters, BEIJING





China’s air quality saw “incomparable” improvements in the first quarter of this year as the COVID-19 pandemic led to rapid declines in industrial activity and transportation, an environment ministry official said yesterday.

The number of “blue sky days” rose by 6.6 percentage points in the first quarter, said Liu Bingjiang (劉炳江), head of the air pollution office at the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

“That was a level we didn’t even dare imagine,” he said, adding that the target for the whole 2016-2020 period was 3.3 percentage points.

With millions of Chinese staying home during the coronavirus crisis, concentrations of small lung-damaging floating particles fell by nearly 15 percent in more than 300 Chinese cities in the first three months of this year, ministry data showed.

Emissions in Shanghai fell by nearly 20 percent, while Beijing’s average emissions level stood still, the data showed.

In Wuhan, where the pandemic originated, monthly averages of particulate matter emissions dropped more than one-third.

Normally the country’s smoggiest province, Hebei also saw air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) fall 15.7 percent in the first four months of this year.

However, the province attributed the drop to its crackdowns on pollution, rather than the coronavirus.

Since late March, the lockdown has been gradually loosened in several cities and Liu said that the resumption of normal economic activity had so far not led to a noticeable decline in air quality.

He also attributed the improvements in China’s air quality to its strenuous anti-pollution efforts over the past few years.

China declared “war” on pollution in 2014 after a spate of politically damaging outbreaks of smog in Beijing and other regions, and has been strict to punish those breaking the rules.

The country normally sets targets over the October-to-March winter heating period, forcing cities to make improvements in air quality compared with the previous year.

However, Liu said that the steep declines in emissions brought about by the virus would make it too difficult for cities to make further year-on-year cuts next winter, so China would not make the targets a “decisive element” of compliance over the period.

China this year is to continue to eliminate small-scale coal use and further promote the replacement of coal by gas or electricity in households throughout the country’s north, he said, adding that policies and financial support are in place.