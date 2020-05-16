Lebanon targets smuggling

AFP, BEIRUT





Lebanon on Thursday ordered the seizure of all contraband goods at its border with Syria after a controversy over fuel smuggling, as both countries face economic crises.

Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crunch in decades and public pressure has mounted for a tougher approach to smuggling, especially of fuel and flour.

The Cabinet on Thursday ordered the seizure of “all goods illegally entering or leaving Lebanon,” said Lebanese Minister of Information Manal Abdel Samad.

People ride bicycles on an empty road under a nationwide lockdown in Beirut yesterday. Photo: AFP

Vehicles used by smugglers would be confiscated by the army and internal security forces, she said.

The army said that between May 7 and May 14, it seized about 215,000 liters of fuel oil and 71 tonnes of flour at the Lebanese-Syrian border, arresting 25 people.

The country faced a political crisis — a currency meltdown and de facto capital controls in the months before the COVID-19 pandemic — forced a nationwide lockdown.

The state spends billions of dollars on subsidies on essentials such as fuel and flour, but smugglers often sell them in war-torn Syria at a hefty markup.

The border between the two countries has been closed in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, but the mountainous region is difficult to control and Syria’s nine-year civil war has seen a surge in smuggling activity.

Beirut’s announcement on Thursday came after Lebanese Minister of Justice Marie-Claude Najem ordered an investigation into “operations to smuggle large quantities of fuel oil across the border.”

The country’s political scene is sharply divided between camps allied and hostile to the Syrian regime.

Two anti-Damascus parties not represented in the government — the Lebanese Forces and the Progressive Socialist Party — have pushed for the investigation.

Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Hezbollah, which is in that government and staunchly backs the Syrian regime, has called for “bilateral cooperation” to prevent smuggling.