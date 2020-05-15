World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Pedophile priest stays in jail

A pedophile priest was sentenced yesterday to more jail time after admitting to crimes against another four boys in the 1970s. In all, Gerald Ridsdale is known to have abused at least 69 children. He has been behind bars since 1994, when he was sentenced to 34 years. He had been eligible for parole in 2022, but Victorian County Court Judge Gerard Mullaly extended Ridsdale’s nonparole period by another two years, by which time Ridsdale would be 90 years old. “You knew what you were doing was profoundly wrong and harmful, but you kept doing these things to these children over and over,” Mullaly said.

PHILIPPINES

Typhoon forces evacuations

Typhoon Vongfong yesterday slammed into the nation’s east after authorities evacuated tens of thousands of people while trying to avoid overcrowding emergency shelters so that people do not become infected with COVID-19. The first typhoon to hit the country this year rapidly gained force as it blew from the Pacific, then barged ashore in San Policarpio in Eastern Samar at about noon. Video showed fierce rain and wind swaying coconut trees, rattling tin roofs and obscuring visibility.

CHINA

Wuhan testing underway

Some residential compounds in Wuhan have begun testing inhabitants for COVID-19 as a program to test everyone in the city of 11 million people in 10 days got underway. One compound in the city’s Qiaokou District said that several hundred people had been tested since Wednesday, while another compound in the same district said that it was registering residents before starting. The city ordered local communities to test everyone after six new cases surfaced at the weekend.

INDIA

Army to be open to jobless

The army is mulling a proposal to offer civilians a voluntary three-year term of military service, Press Trust of India news agency reported yesterday. The proposal is seen as an answer to unemployment, as well as a shift away from permanent military service. Also, the Ministry of Home Affairs asked all Central Armed Police Forces to sell only locally made goods in their stores, an effort seen to promote Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission of a self-reliant nation.

AFGHANISTAN

Taliban claim deadly attack

The Taliban yesterday said that it carried out a deadly attack on an army base after the government ordered forces to resume strikes against the militants. Officials said that a vehicle carrying a bomb targeted an army base in the eastern city of Gardez, killing five civilians and wounding 19, including five army personnel. Paktia Province Public Health Director Welayat Khan Ahmadzai confirmed the death toll, but the Taliban denied that civilians were killed.

BURUNDI

Top WHO official expelled

The government has ordered the expulsion of the country’s top WHO representative and three other experts coordinating the COVID-19 response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday. In a letter dated Tuesday and addressed to the WHO’s Africa headquarters, the ministry said that the officials “are declared persona non grata and as such, must leave the territory” by today. “They are expelled and the health minister has totally excluded the WHO, accusing it of unacceptable interference,” an official said on condition of anonymity. The letter does not give a reason.

UNITED STATES

Goat escape roils neighbors

About 200 goats broke through a fence in San Jose, California, on Tuesday evening, briefly storming the streets of a residential neighborhood. The goats have been used to eat the vegetation on a hill in the neighborhood for the past 12 years, said Zach Roelands, 23, a resident who captured the madness on video. They had been hopping on his neighbor’s fence, which created a hole. “Next thing you know they’re in the front yard eating everything in sight,” Roelands said. In the video, some goats paused to pull up plants and flowers from nearby yards before following the rest of the herd, much to the chagrin of residents.

GERMANY

Arms, explosives found

Police on Wednesday seized arms and explosives in a raid at the home of a special forces soldier, the minister of defense minister and army sources said, an embarrassment to a military trying to deflect accusations that it harbors right-wing extremists. It was not clear if the soldier had intended to use his weapons to carry out an attack. The Dresden Prosecutor General said “a large amount of evidence” was confiscated during the raid at the property of the 45-year-old man in Nordsachsen, near Leipzig. He is suspected of contravening the Weapons Control Act.

IRAQ

COVID-19 helps IS: Norway

Islamic State (IS) militants are hiding in sparsely populated farmlands from whence they stage attacks on government forces scrambling to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, the head of the 70-man Norwegian contingent in the nation said on Wednesday. The militants “reside in agricultural areas and are thus not particularly susceptible to the virus infection,” Lieutenant Colonel Stein Grongstad told Norway’s VG newspaper. “The Islamic State group has been moving the fighting from Syria to Iraq ... [and] is strengthening, both financially and militarily.”

UNITED STATES

Reality TV star arrested

A reality TV star in Atlanta, Georgia, used an emergency loan from the federal government to lease a Rolls Royce, make child support payments and purchase US$85,000 worth of jewelry, authorities said on Wednesday. Maurice Fayne, who goes by Arkansas Mo on the VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was arrested on Monday on a charge of bank fraud, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Fayne, 37, is the sole owner of transportation business Flame Trucking and last month he applied for a loan that the federal government is offering to small businesses decimated by the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said. In his application, Fayne said his business employed 107 employees with an average monthly payroll of US$1,490,200, the department said. Federal agents on Monday searched Fayne’s home and seized the jewelry and about US$80,000 in cash, including US$9,400 Fayne had in his pockets, it said.

MEXICO

Tainted alcohol toll rises

At least 42 people are now dead after drinking adulterated alcohol at a funeral in central Puebla state, officials said. Eleven others are fighting for their lives after attending the service in Chinconcuatla, the local government said on Wednesday. Dozens of people on Tuesday were rushed to hospitals, vomiting and suffering headaches after drinking the tainted beverages. Authorities said the pandemic has led to shortages of beer and other alcoholic drinks, leading to the consumption of dangerous adulterated liquor.