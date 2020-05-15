Would you put your slippers on display? The global COVID-19 pandemic is still raging, but museums are already gathering testimony and objects to remember life under lockdown.
“It’s such an extraordinary experience,” said Beatrice Behlen, senior curator of fashion and decorative arts at the Museum of London. “When we knew there was going to be a lockdown, we started straight away talking about what we needed to collect something for the future.”
The museum, dedicated to the history of the British capital, launched an appeal for Londoners to donate items that reflect their lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It could be something that gives you comfort — one example mentioned often is maybe your favorite slippers, and you’ve been wearing them every day,” she said.
It might also be evidence of a new skill someone has picked up, whether knitting or cooking or making masks for healthcare workers.
Among the items collected so far are a pot of homemade jam and a makeshift rattle used to accompany the weekly “clap for carers” across the country.
“What is interesting for us is the story that’s behind it, not necessarily the thing itself,” Behlen said. “It needs to mean something to the people. And we asked them to tell us about the object as well.”
Harder to curate are the emotions people feel while isolated at home, the feelings of loss and fear, but also safety, hope and love.
In response to an appeal by the Museum of Home, also in London, one family has recorded how they set up a screen in front of their table so they could share a meal with relatives via videolink, while another transformed their living room into a workshop to make gowns for healthcare staff.
The museum is also asking people to record how they feel about their homes, which are now used as offices, classrooms and gyms.
“What seems to be coming out time and again with some of the testimonies is people’s resilience to the situation, and how they’re changing and adapting,” Museum of Home director Sonia Solicari said.
In one recollection, a man known only as Amarjit describes how his Victorian house in east London has become “a palace” during lockdown, as “everything now happens here.”
By contrast Alex, who lives alone in a small apartment with no outside space, says he feels like he is in “solitary confinement in prison.”
“However, I am grateful that I am safe and not in a difficult relationship — the neighbors downstairs constantly fight,” he said.
Solicari said she has been surprised at how open people have been.
“It’s really become a collection of feelings and emotions, as well as a collection of images and testimonies,” she said. “So it documents feelings, which can be very hard for museums to collect actually.”
Curators around the world are making similar efforts to chronicle these historic times.
In Sweden, the Nordiska museet in Stockholm is collecting children’s reflections of how their daily lives have changed and how they see the future.
In Vienna, a photograph of a birthday in confinement and a kiss through a window pane are part of 1,800 contributions already collected by the Wien Museum.
“You have to keep a record of this event to explain in 100 years time what happened,” said Sarah Lessire, who is coordinating an online archive project in Belgium.
“If we don’t act now, we risk losing all these memories,” she said.
Her site lists multiple initiatives such as mutual aid groups on Facebook or a virtual May Day party.
The lockdown has also inspired three young advertising executives in Barcelona, Spain, to set up a virtual museum on Instagram. More than 900 pieces of work have been submitted to the Covid Art Museum from around the world.
For bricks-and-mortar institutions whose doors have closed during the lockdown, there is a worry that they might not be able to show their collections to real-life visitors for months.
Some fear they may not survive at all, including the Florence Nightingale Museum London, which is calling urgently for donations.
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning
NORTHEASTERN LOCKDOWN: Stay-at-home orders and travel bans were imposed in Shulan after three new cases were confirmed, leading Jilin Province to raise its emergency alert level China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown. The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country. Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago. Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there. The