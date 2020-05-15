Virus Outbreak: Serbia launching campaign to lure Chinese tourists

Bloomberg





As Europe looks to salvage summer vacations after the economic devastation caused by COVID-19, one country is courting visitors from 7,242km away.

Serbia today is to launch a marketing campaign targeting tourists from China, where COVID-19 first emerged.

The eastern European nation is using a platform run by Alibaba to tout its ancient monasteries, mountain resorts and lively nightlife in the capital, Belgrade.

Traffic passes by a billboard featuring Chinese President Xi Jinping and the message “Thank you brother Xi,” paid for by a pro-Serbian government tabloid, in Belgrade on March 30, following the arrival of six Chinese doctors to help run Serbia’s COVID-19 strategy. Photo: AFP

There are challenges. Serbia remains subject to some lockdown measures, while there are no direct flights between the two countries.

What is more, tourism generated just 1.4 billion euros (US$1.5 billion) for Serbia last year — 3 percent of economic output, with travelers to the continent’s east usually opting for the more picturesque capitals of Prague or Budapest.

However, there is a logic to the plan. China’s current infection rate is way below most of Europe, where the pandemic hit later, and Chinese tourists were the biggest group touching down in Serbia last year, numbering 145,000 — a surge of more than 40 percent.

That is largely down to politics. Increasingly criticized for encroaching on democracy, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has welcomed loans and investment from Beijing with few strings for the best part of a decade.

China, along with Russia, also backs Serbia’s opposition to Kosovo’s independence.

Vucic has also accepted Chinese medical supplies to fight COVID-19 and used the Asian country’s draconian lockdown as a model for his own.

He praised China for delivering masks and ventilators, called Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) a “brother” and blasted Europe for “fairy tale” solidarity — even as he pursues membership of the EU.

For China, Serbia is one of the biggest successes in its quest to build economic ties with central and eastern Europe under the 17+1 program. That initiative has not always gone to plan — as spats with the Czech Republic over Taiwan show.

Post-virus outreach in Europe as a whole has been hit and miss.

There is not much chance of Chinese visitors encountering hostility in Belgrade, where a billboard recently lauded Xi’s help amid the pandemic.

“We’re waiting for them in Serbia when the situation over COVID-19 stabilizes,” the Serbian Trade and Tourism Ministry said by e-mail.

Tourists “need no visas and can count on hospitality and a friendly attitude toward China,” it said.