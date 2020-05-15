Virus Outbreak: Total lockdown set for Santiago after virus spike

AFP, SANTIAGO





Chile on Wednesday ordered a mandatory total quarantine for Santiago’s 7 million people after authorities reported a 60 percent spike in coronavirus infections in 24 hours, dealing a blow to hopes the economy would soon reopen.

“The most severe measure I must announce is a total quarantine in Greater Santiago,” the location of 80 percent of the country’s 34,000-plus confirmed cases, Chilean Minister of Health Jaime Manalich said.

Manalich said the lockdown — including in several areas where earlier confinement measures had been lifted — was necessary after 2,260 new infections and 12 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

Police check the identity of two people in Santiago’s Plaza de Armas on Wednesday after the government announced it would impose a mandatory quarantine on the entire city starting tonight. Photo: AFP

The announcement follows a government request to the IMF for a line of credit amounting to about US$23.8 billion for the next two years.

The credit line would help kick-start the economy after months of mass protests against the government of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, a body blow to state revenues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown — which comes into force at 10pm tonight — means that people would be allowed to leave their homes only for essential reasons such as buying food or medicine.

Chile had until now opted for a selective quarantine strategy in dealing with the pandemic. Curfews were imposed in Santiago and other cities, but quarantines were limited to areas with high incidences of infection.

Chile also has Latin America’s highest rate of coronavirus testing — 14,000 a day and about 200,000 overall.

However, the government had been increasingly concerned about rising infection numbers across Santiago in the past 10 days, and last week ordered strict new confinement measures in three densely populated areas.

Health workers reported growing rates of infection earlier this month, just after the conservative government celebrated the fact that infections had “peaked,” citing a persistent daily rate of about 500 new cases.

However, within a few days officials began to speak of “The Battle of Santiago.”

“The month of May is being hard on our country and we have to take appropriate actions at the right time to stop this disease,” Manalich said.

He added that the health system was able to cope, as deaths remain low, with 347 from COVID-19 since March 3.

Health authorities said the South American country had 553 ventilators available as of Wednesday, and more units would be added in the coming days.