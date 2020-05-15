Protesters on Wednesday torched an administrative building in Kayes, Mali, following a day of unrest after police killed a young man.
The violence in the city follows a string of anti-government protests against both Mali’s legislative election and its COVID-19 restrictions.
An off-duty police officer on Monday shot 18-year-old Seyba Tamboura dead after attempting to disperse a group of young men on motorbikes in the city.
The killing sparked protests that evening and over the next two days.
Two other people have been killed in the unrest, in circumstances which remain unclear.
Kayes Mayor Adama Guindo said that “angry youths” on Wednesday set fire to an administrative building, and “burned all the documents and the archives.”
A police station and police outposts in the city were on Tuesday sacked, a government statement said on that day.
Siradjou Tamboura, uncle of the shooting victim, said that young people “want justice because there are too many injustices in this city, too many police abuses.”
Mali held a long-delayed parliamentary election in March in which the results for dozens of seats were disputed.
Protesters took to the streets in several cities, including Kayes, when the Malian Supreme Court ruled that 10 ruling-party candidates had won their seats, despite initial results appearing to show that they had lost.
Kayes residents had also demonstrated against a nighttime curfew meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus, which the government lifted on Saturday last week.
In a televised address on Tuesday, Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said that the government had “compassion” for the three people who were killed, and promised that the police officer who shot Tamboura would be held to account.
