South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday said that he aimed to further ease restrictions imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, but that places with the most infections would likely remain into next month on “alert level 4” of a five-level system.
Ramaphosa in late March imposed one of the world’s toughest lockdowns, with restrictions only easing slightly from May 1 when the country moved to a five-level alert system, where five represents the most restrictions.
The strict measures were necessary to improve the readiness of the country’s health facilities and prevent additional deaths, he told the nation in a televised address.
Photo: AP
The country moved from level 5 to level 4 on May 1.
“We will therefore continue to proceed cautiously,” he said. “Our goal is to steadily increase economic activity while putting measures in place to reduce the transmission of the virus, and provide adequate care for those who become infected and need treatment.”
“We will immediately begin a process of consultation with relevant stakeholders on a proposal that by the end of May, most of the country be placed on alert level 3, but that those parts of the country with the highest rates of infection remain on level 4,” he said.
It is important to maintain stringent restrictions in metropolitan areas, where infections are greatest, Ramaphosa said, adding that under level 3, more businesses would be allowed to operate and more goods sold.
Business for South Africa, a group of business organizations, has warned that 4 million jobs would be placed at risk and the economy could contract 16 percent this year if the easing of lockdown rules is not accelerated.
The government initially imposed a 21-day lockdown on March 27 to curb the spread of the virus, later extending it by two weeks.
Enforced by the police and military, it only allowed people to leave their homes to buy food, collect welfare grants and seek medical care — unless they provided essential services.
While the severity of the lockdown was adjusted from the maximum level 5 to level 4 on May 1, allowing commerce to resume, many businesses remain partially or completely shut.
“Without the lockdown, the number of coronavirus infections would have soared uncontrollably,” Ramaphosa said. “Our health facilities would have been overwhelmed and many thousands of South African would have died.”
The administration has been weighing concerns over a surge in cases against worries about a spiraling unemployment rate, which stood at 29 percent before the virus hit, and a spike in the number of people seeking food aid.
Ramaphosa last month announced a 500 billion rand (US$27 billion) package aimed at reigniting growth and supporting those worst affected by the lockdown.
Ramaphosa’s speech contained little of substance, said John Steenhuisen, acting leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance.
“Essentially, he doubled down on what has been a tragically flawed approach that has wreaked catastrophic, unnecessary and possibly irreparable damage to our country,” Steenhuisen said in a statement. “South Africa’s economy and society must be opened up now.”
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
