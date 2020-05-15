Virus Outbreak: Chinese merchants turn to livestreams to lift sales

AP, HONG KONG





At the height of China’s COVID-19 outbreak, skincare-products maker Forest Cabin closed more than half of its 300 stores across the nation as shoppers stayed home. With sales plunging, founder Sun Laichun (孫來春) decided it was time to reach his customers more directly.

“We knew it was time for us to focus on an online strategy to survive,” Sun said.

However, the company did not launch an online ad blitz or announce big giveaways. Instead, it trained hundreds of its salespeople to begin hosting live video streams where viewers could get skincare tips and buy products without ever cutting away from the online patter.

Within just a month, Forest Cabin’s February sales were up by 20 percent compared with a year earlier, despite a plunge in store sales.

These days, shoppers are making their way back to once deserted malls and shops as China emerges from its long winter of coronavirus shutdowns. However, so many of the region’s retailers ended up embracing livestreaming that they have started a new boom in Chinese “shoppertainment” that lets retailers interact with distant customers in real time.

Some of the nation’s largest e-commerce companies are betting big on livestreaming. Alibaba’s Taobao Live platform saw more than a sevenfold increase in first-time customers in February, while Pinduoduo’s livestreaming sessions grew fivefold from February to March.

Livestreaming e-commerce revenue would likely double this year to 961 billion yuan (US$135.5 billion), Chinese market intelligence firm iiMedia Research said.

Livestreaming has also created a profitable new niche for existing livestream stars who are now reaping hefty commissions as their shows draw millions of viewers. The trend might even suggest alternatives for battered retailers in the US and Europe, as those regions cope with stay-at-home orders and customers remain wary of crowds.

Commercial Chinese livestreaming goes well beyond the US formula pioneered by the Home Shopping Network and QVC, which play infomercials around the clock, said Michael Norris, research and strategy manager at the marketing firm AgencyChina.

In China, “there’s actually education about products and how to use them, and elements of entertainment wrapped up in the livestreaming,” he said.

That plus instant sales makes livestreaming an excellent marketing tool, he added.

Some Chinese retailers host their own streams. Others hire livestreaming celebrities with large followings. Viya Huang (薇婭) and Li Jiaqi (李佳崎), for instance, are full-time livestreamers with tens of millions of followers who boast hundreds of millions of dollars in sales via livestreaming each year.

Both go live for about four hours, five to six nights each week. Millions of viewers tune in to catch their suggestions on skincare, snacks and household products.

On a recent evening, Huang’s live online audience had reached nearly 20 million people when she lifted a box of spicy duck necks — a specialty of Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus was first reported.

“These will be prepared fresh and shipped to you, it’s the most popular flavor,” Huang said, holding up a piece to the camera before biting into one.

Within seconds, viewers snatched up 70,000 boxes, their purchases benefiting a Wuhan recovery charity initiative.

For viewers, the fast pace of celebrity livestreams provide a constant sense of urgency that they would be missing out on great deals if they do not act quickly.

“It’s really exciting to watch,” said Coco Lu, a civil servant in Chongqing. “The hosts are very persuasive and there are giveaways, plus deals are only available for a very short period of time.”