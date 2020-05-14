World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH KOREA

Anonymity boosts testing

Screening for COVID-19 has surged since authorities introduced anonymous testing, officials said yesterday, as they scrambled to tackle a nightclub cluster amid concerns that anti-gay prejudice could impede the response. After a cluster of COVID-19 cases in Seoul nightclubs, including several gay clubs, city authorities this week began testing anonymously because of the stigma attached to being gay. Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said that 8,300 residents were tested on Tuesday, up from about 1,000 per day last week.

AFGHANISTAN

Offensives to resume: Ghani

President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday ordered security forces to resume offensive operations against the Taliban and other insurgent groups, following two separate attacks that killed dozens of people. “I order all the security forces to end their active defense position, return to offensive postures, and resume their operations against the enemy,” Ghani said in a televised address. At least 14 people were killed — including newborns and nurses — when gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in Kabul and a suicide blast at a funeral in the eastern province of Nangarhar left two dozen mourners dead.

ISRAEL

Rioting worshipers arrested

Police arrested 320 people at a Jewish bonfire festival celebrating an ancient sage, after worshipers rioted over COVID-19 restrictions that denied them access to his tomb, officers said yesterday. The tomb of 2nd-century mystic Shimon Bar Yochai draws thousands of worshipers during the annual Lag BaOmer festival, which took place on Tuesday, for all-night prayers, dancing and singing around bonfires. Dozens of people tried to enter the tomb in breach of restrictions and in the ensuing crackdown, hundreds more scuffled with and threw objects at officers, leading to mass arrests, police said.

POLAND

Leader joins hip-hop charity

President Andrzej Duda has recorded a hip-hop video as part of an effort to raise money for the nation’s health service. Duda’s recording had drawn more than 1.9 million views on YouTube since Monday — along with praise for his participation and criticism of his metaphorical lyrics, interpreted as describing medics’ attempts to save lives. His contribution, an answer to a challenge put out by Polish rapper Zeus, is part of a charity action in which musical performers record 16 verses of rapped text to raise money for the health service. It has so far has raised more than 1.6 million zlotys (US$380,000).

UNITED STATES

Reviewer trauma wins payout

Facebook has agreed to a US$52 million court settlement to compensate content moderators who experienced mental trauma from the graphic and violent images they were required to review, plaintiff lawyers said on Tuesday. The agreement submitted to a California state court would include payments to more than 10,000 existing and former content moderators who worked for firms contracted by Facebook. The class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 claimed that the content reviewers were subject to psychological trauma from repeated exposure to graphic content such as child sexual abuse, beheadings, terrorism, animal cruelty, rape and murder. All of the plaintiffs in the class action would get at least US$1,000 and those diagnosed with specific mental health conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder would get additional compensation of up to US$50,000.