Parisians seek pampering after easing of lockdown

Reuters, PARIS





At a Sephora beauty store on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, displays of Dior lipsticks and Lancome eye pencils are kept under cellophane wrappers, and the makeup bar where shoppers usually try out products remains off limits.

However, a day after exiting an eight-week coronavirus lockdown, Parisians on Tuesday were making their way back to cosmetics stores and beauty parlors, ready to pretty themselves up for the outside world again — even if from behind a mask.

“I needed some shaving cream, even if no one can see my beard,” said Clement Giraud, a worker restocking shelves at Sephora.

People shop at the Sephora store on the Champs-Elysee in Paris on Monday, as France began a gradual easing of its coronavirus lockdown measures and restrictions. Photo: EPA-EFE

Browsing in another aisle — close to rows of perfumes that can still be tried, but are then wiped down with disinfectant — 15-year-old Louise Hautbois said that she was looking for under-eye concealer.

“We know we’re going to be going out again and seeing people,” she said.

Without the tourists that usually flock to see nearby monuments, crowds were thin at the beauty store and surrounding clothing shops, but local clients were trialing setups such as a click-and-collect service, allowing them to buy online and pick up goods at the shop door, Sephora French marketing director Elisabeth Sehmer said.

A man uses a newly installed hydroalcoholic gel dispenser at a bus shelter in Paris on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“We didn’t know quite what to expect and we are pleasantly surprised,” Sehmer said. “I think people are looking for that feel-good factor of doing something for themselves ... and going back to the routines they maybe lost a bit in these past two months.”

As well as the cellophane wraps to discourage people from handling products and putting them back, the cash registers were equipped with Plexiglas screens and store bags squirted with disinfectant before being handed to shoppers.

After stores and services deemed nonessential reopened in France on Monday, many hairdressing salons said that they were fully booked, as people rushed back for a trim or touch-up.

Beauty parlors offering services such as waxing were also starting to see reservations pick up, salon owner Vincent Fortun said.

Operating in a district usually crammed with office workers who are still staying at home, his spa business was still quieter than usual, although a few clients had come in for treatments.

“They’ve been stressed and needed to relax,” Fortun said.