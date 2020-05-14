At a Sephora beauty store on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, displays of Dior lipsticks and Lancome eye pencils are kept under cellophane wrappers, and the makeup bar where shoppers usually try out products remains off limits.
However, a day after exiting an eight-week coronavirus lockdown, Parisians on Tuesday were making their way back to cosmetics stores and beauty parlors, ready to pretty themselves up for the outside world again — even if from behind a mask.
“I needed some shaving cream, even if no one can see my beard,” said Clement Giraud, a worker restocking shelves at Sephora.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Browsing in another aisle — close to rows of perfumes that can still be tried, but are then wiped down with disinfectant — 15-year-old Louise Hautbois said that she was looking for under-eye concealer.
“We know we’re going to be going out again and seeing people,” she said.
Without the tourists that usually flock to see nearby monuments, crowds were thin at the beauty store and surrounding clothing shops, but local clients were trialing setups such as a click-and-collect service, allowing them to buy online and pick up goods at the shop door, Sephora French marketing director Elisabeth Sehmer said.
Photo: AFP
“We didn’t know quite what to expect and we are pleasantly surprised,” Sehmer said. “I think people are looking for that feel-good factor of doing something for themselves ... and going back to the routines they maybe lost a bit in these past two months.”
As well as the cellophane wraps to discourage people from handling products and putting them back, the cash registers were equipped with Plexiglas screens and store bags squirted with disinfectant before being handed to shoppers.
After stores and services deemed nonessential reopened in France on Monday, many hairdressing salons said that they were fully booked, as people rushed back for a trim or touch-up.
Beauty parlors offering services such as waxing were also starting to see reservations pick up, salon owner Vincent Fortun said.
Operating in a district usually crammed with office workers who are still staying at home, his spa business was still quieter than usual, although a few clients had come in for treatments.
“They’ve been stressed and needed to relax,” Fortun said.
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning
FACT-FINDING MISSION: ‘Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,’ WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said The WHO is considering a new mission to seek the source of COVID-19 in China amid growing controversy over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. “Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a news conference on Wednesday. “There is discussion with our counterparts in China for a further mission, which would be more academic in focus, and really focus on looking at what happened at the beginning in terms of exposures with different animals.” Van Kerkhove in February participated in a prior mission to China, which concluded that