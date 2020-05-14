A 113-year-old woman, believed to be the oldest person living in Spain, has beaten COVID-19 at a retirement home where several other residents have died from the disease, the residence said on Tuesday.
Maria Branyas, who was born in the US, became infected in April at the Residencia Santa Maria del Tura in Olot, Spain, where she has lived for the past 20 years, and fought the respiratory illness off in isolation in her room.
“She survived the disease and is doing fine,” a residence spokeswoman said, adding that Branyas had only displayed mild symptoms.
“She feels good now. She took a test last week and the result was negative,” the spokeswoman said, without further detail.
Branyas, a mother of three, was isolated in her room for weeks, with only a single employee in protective gear allowed in to check on her, according to Catalan regional television TV3, which broadcast images of the centenarian.
In the video Branyas can be heard calling the staff at the residence “very kind, very attentive.”
When an employee asks her for the secret of her long life, Branyas replies simply that she is lucky to enjoy “good health.”
The residence has tallied “several” coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic, the spokeswoman said.
Branyas’ daughter, Rosa Moret, told the station that her mother was “in shape, wanting to talk, to explain, to reflect — she has become herself again.”
Several articles have been published in Spanish media over the past few years about Branyas, considered to be the oldest person in the country.
She was born on March 4, 1907, in San Francisco, where her father, who was from northern Spain, worked as a journalist.
Branyas moved to Spain with her family on a boat during World War I and also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic that swept the world in 1918, as well as the country’s 1936-1939 Civil War.
Spain has been one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic.
Elderly people appear to be especially vulnerable and in Spain, as in other European countries, the coronavirus has claimed many victims among seniors living in retirement homes.
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning
FACT-FINDING MISSION: ‘Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,’ WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said The WHO is considering a new mission to seek the source of COVID-19 in China amid growing controversy over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. “Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a news conference on Wednesday. “There is discussion with our counterparts in China for a further mission, which would be more academic in focus, and really focus on looking at what happened at the beginning in terms of exposures with different animals.” Van Kerkhove in February participated in a prior mission to China, which concluded that