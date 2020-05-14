Oldest-known woman in Spain beats virus at 113

AFP, MADRID





A 113-year-old woman, believed to be the oldest person living in Spain, has beaten COVID-19 at a retirement home where several other residents have died from the disease, the residence said on Tuesday.

Maria Branyas, who was born in the US, became infected in April at the Residencia Santa Maria del Tura in Olot, Spain, where she has lived for the past 20 years, and fought the respiratory illness off in isolation in her room.

“She survived the disease and is doing fine,” a residence spokeswoman said, adding that Branyas had only displayed mild symptoms.

“She feels good now. She took a test last week and the result was negative,” the spokeswoman said, without further detail.

Branyas, a mother of three, was isolated in her room for weeks, with only a single employee in protective gear allowed in to check on her, according to Catalan regional television TV3, which broadcast images of the centenarian.

In the video Branyas can be heard calling the staff at the residence “very kind, very attentive.”

When an employee asks her for the secret of her long life, Branyas replies simply that she is lucky to enjoy “good health.”

The residence has tallied “several” coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic, the spokeswoman said.

Branyas’ daughter, Rosa Moret, told the station that her mother was “in shape, wanting to talk, to explain, to reflect — she has become herself again.”

Several articles have been published in Spanish media over the past few years about Branyas, considered to be the oldest person in the country.

She was born on March 4, 1907, in San Francisco, where her father, who was from northern Spain, worked as a journalist.

Branyas moved to Spain with her family on a boat during World War I and also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic that swept the world in 1918, as well as the country’s 1936-1939 Civil War.

Spain has been one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic.

Elderly people appear to be especially vulnerable and in Spain, as in other European countries, the coronavirus has claimed many victims among seniors living in retirement homes.