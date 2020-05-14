Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday denied that he had top police officials fired to shield his family from probes, while the Brazilian Ministry of Health confirmed that it registered its highest COVID-19 death toll for a single day.
An obstruction of justice probe opened after Bolsonaro fired the federal police chief took an explosive turn as investigators viewed a video of a Cabinet meeting at which the president allegedly indicated he wanted changes to the police top brass to muzzle ongoing investigations.
Bolsonaro acknowledged talking about his family at the April 22 Cabinet meeting, but said that he was referring to protecting their physical safety, which he added had been a top concern since he himself was stabbed during his 2018 presidential campaign.
Photo: AFP
“I never said the word ‘investigation.’ My concern since the stabbing has always been for my family’s security,” he told reporters outside the presidential palace. “The tape was supposed to be destroyed — I don’t know why it wasn’t.”
He wrote on Twitter that he would have no problem publicly releasing any part of the video pertaining to the investigation.
The public saga goes back to April 24, when then-Brazilian minister of justice and public security Sergio Moro resigned over the firing of then-Federal Police director-general Mauricio Valeixo.
Moro, an anti-corruption crusader, accused Bolsonaro of improper “political interference” in the police’s work.
Following Moro’s scathing departure, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered an investigation into whether the president committed obstruction of justice or other crimes.
As part of that probe, investigators viewed the Cabinet meeting video on Tuesday at Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia. They also questioned three Bolsonaro Cabinet ministers.
Moro says the president pressured him at the meeting to ensure that the head of the federal police in Rio de Janeiro was replaced, to protect his family.
Other parts of the video also threaten to hurt Bolsonaro.
The scandal comes at a delicate time for Bolsonaro, who is facing criticism over his downplaying of COVID-19, as the country appears to be quickly becoming a new global flashpoint. The total COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 12,400 in the country, with more than 178,200 confirmed cases.
That makes Brazil the sixth most-affected country, after the US, Britain, Italy, France and Spain.
“Certainly, the increase of cases [in Brazil] in the last several days is a case of concern,” Pan American Health Organization Communicable Diseases and Health Analysis director Marcos Espinal told a briefing in Washington.
Additional reporting by AFP
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning
FACT-FINDING MISSION: ‘Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,’ WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said The WHO is considering a new mission to seek the source of COVID-19 in China amid growing controversy over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. “Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a news conference on Wednesday. “There is discussion with our counterparts in China for a further mission, which would be more academic in focus, and really focus on looking at what happened at the beginning in terms of exposures with different animals.” Van Kerkhove in February participated in a prior mission to China, which concluded that