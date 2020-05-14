Brazil’s Bolsonaro denies obstructing police probe

HIGHEST DAILY TOLL: The country’s overall coronavirus death toll has surpassed 12,400, making it the sixth most-affected nation, after the US, Britain, Italy, France and Spain

AFP, BRASILIA





Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday denied that he had top police officials fired to shield his family from probes, while the Brazilian Ministry of Health confirmed that it registered its highest COVID-19 death toll for a single day.

An obstruction of justice probe opened after Bolsonaro fired the federal police chief took an explosive turn as investigators viewed a video of a Cabinet meeting at which the president allegedly indicated he wanted changes to the police top brass to muzzle ongoing investigations.

Bolsonaro acknowledged talking about his family at the April 22 Cabinet meeting, but said that he was referring to protecting their physical safety, which he added had been a top concern since he himself was stabbed during his 2018 presidential campaign.

A health professional lights a candle during a symbolic protest and tribute for health workers who have died of COVID-19 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“I never said the word ‘investigation.’ My concern since the stabbing has always been for my family’s security,” he told reporters outside the presidential palace. “The tape was supposed to be destroyed — I don’t know why it wasn’t.”

He wrote on Twitter that he would have no problem publicly releasing any part of the video pertaining to the investigation.

The public saga goes back to April 24, when then-Brazilian minister of justice and public security Sergio Moro resigned over the firing of then-Federal Police director-general Mauricio Valeixo.

Moro, an anti-corruption crusader, accused Bolsonaro of improper “political interference” in the police’s work.

Following Moro’s scathing departure, a Brazilian Supreme Court justice ordered an investigation into whether the president committed obstruction of justice or other crimes.

As part of that probe, investigators viewed the Cabinet meeting video on Tuesday at Federal Police headquarters in Brasilia. They also questioned three Bolsonaro Cabinet ministers.

Moro says the president pressured him at the meeting to ensure that the head of the federal police in Rio de Janeiro was replaced, to protect his family.

Other parts of the video also threaten to hurt Bolsonaro.

The scandal comes at a delicate time for Bolsonaro, who is facing criticism over his downplaying of COVID-19, as the country appears to be quickly becoming a new global flashpoint. The total COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 12,400 in the country, with more than 178,200 confirmed cases.

That makes Brazil the sixth most-affected country, after the US, Britain, Italy, France and Spain.

“Certainly, the increase of cases [in Brazil] in the last several days is a case of concern,” Pan American Health Organization Communicable Diseases and Health Analysis director Marcos Espinal told a briefing in Washington.

Additional reporting by AFP