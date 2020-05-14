Launched amid the mounting scare over the novel coronavirus, a Japanese video chat Web site designed for hosting virtual drinking parties has soared in popularity while bars and pubs remain shut.
Nomikai, or drinking gatherings, are seen by many Japanese as central to building strong relationships among friends and coworkers to bond.
Tapping into that culture, Tacnom — which means drinks at home in Japanese — has attracted 2.4 million users in its first two months.
Photo: Reuters
“I really didn’t expect this impact and I’m extremely happy,” Takashi Kiyose, CEO of Tacnom’s operator, 1010 Inc, told reporters.
Tacnom does not require downloads or registrations, unlike other online video platforms, but its users can create a link and share with their friends to join virtual gatherings of up to 12 people.
“I hope our service can help users meet people they cannot see now. I would be very happy if their time at home due to self-restraints from going out will be enriched,” Kiyose said.
Japan remains under a state of emergency until end of this month. The move allows local municipalities to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.
The country has reported almost 16,000 COVID-19 cases, including 657 deaths.
Adjusting to the times, and considering after-hours bonding as a key for socializing and teambuilding in Japan, some companies are paying for their employees to get together virtually.
Japanese mobile gaming firm Gree has since last month offered a monthly budget of ￥3,000 (US$28.03) per employee for food and drinks at home, supporting online drinking parties among coworkers.
With their usual venues closed, like-minded friends have also latched on to Tacnom to express themselves over a drink.
On a call with nine friends who share an interest in cross-dressing, a Tacnom user who only identified himself as Anzu raised his cocktail toward the computer screen in a toast.
“My meeting party was initially planned at a karaoke parlor, but all of them are closed now, so I had to cancel. I was looking for another way to interact,” said Anzu, a 35-year-old schoolteacher in Yokohama who wore full makeup and a skirt for the virtual meetup.
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning
FACT-FINDING MISSION: ‘Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,’ WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said The WHO is considering a new mission to seek the source of COVID-19 in China amid growing controversy over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. “Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a news conference on Wednesday. “There is discussion with our counterparts in China for a further mission, which would be more academic in focus, and really focus on looking at what happened at the beginning in terms of exposures with different animals.” Van Kerkhove in February participated in a prior mission to China, which concluded that