Virus Outbreak: Japan drinking gatherings go online amid pandemic

Reuters, TOKYO





Launched amid the mounting scare over the novel coronavirus, a Japanese video chat Web site designed for hosting virtual drinking parties has soared in popularity while bars and pubs remain shut.

Nomikai, or drinking gatherings, are seen by many Japanese as central to building strong relationships among friends and coworkers to bond.

Tapping into that culture, Tacnom — which means drinks at home in Japanese — has attracted 2.4 million users in its first two months.

A male cross-dresser who goes by the pseudonym Anzu gestures to other participants of a Tacnom online drinking party at his house in Yokohama, Japan, on May 2. Photo: Reuters

“I really didn’t expect this impact and I’m extremely happy,” Takashi Kiyose, CEO of Tacnom’s operator, 1010 Inc, told reporters.

Tacnom does not require downloads or registrations, unlike other online video platforms, but its users can create a link and share with their friends to join virtual gatherings of up to 12 people.

“I hope our service can help users meet people they cannot see now. I would be very happy if their time at home due to self-restraints from going out will be enriched,” Kiyose said.

Japan remains under a state of emergency until end of this month. The move allows local municipalities to urge people to stay inside, but without punitive measures or legal force.

The country has reported almost 16,000 COVID-19 cases, including 657 deaths.

Adjusting to the times, and considering after-hours bonding as a key for socializing and teambuilding in Japan, some companies are paying for their employees to get together virtually.

Japanese mobile gaming firm Gree has since last month offered a monthly budget of ￥3,000 (US$28.03) per employee for food and drinks at home, supporting online drinking parties among coworkers.

With their usual venues closed, like-minded friends have also latched on to Tacnom to express themselves over a drink.

On a call with nine friends who share an interest in cross-dressing, a Tacnom user who only identified himself as Anzu raised his cocktail toward the computer screen in a toast.

“My meeting party was initially planned at a karaoke parlor, but all of them are closed now, so I had to cancel. I was looking for another way to interact,” said Anzu, a 35-year-old schoolteacher in Yokohama who wore full makeup and a skirt for the virtual meetup.