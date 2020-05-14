Virus Outbreak: S Koreans scramble to beat Chanel price hike

Reuters, SEOUL





More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes.

South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors.

However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an epidemic mitigation success story.

People line up to enter the Chanel boutique at the Lotte Department Store in Seoul yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Online speculation of Chanel price hikes prompted masked shoppers to begin arriving as early as 5am, forming a closely spaced line that snaked around the Lotte Department Store in downtown Seoul. Those in line received a numbered entry ticket ahead of the store opening at 10:30am.

Lee Ji-yeon, 54, said that she arrived at about 7:30am and that her future son-in-law was at another department store to buy a Chanel bag for her daughter as a present for their wedding, which has been pushed from November to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve been to the Chanel store several times before and agonizing whether to buy it or not. But since the prices are going to increase, we decided to buy it now,” Lee said.

Many South Koreans gift luxury bags for weddings, including a man in the line who also said that his wedding had been postponed.

A Chanel public relations representative in Seoul said that the firm on Monday raised prices in its home market of France and that prices would increase in all of its markets.

“In these challenging times for our manufacturers and suppliers, it is essential for Chanel to continue to support them in the best possible way,” the Paris-based firm said in a statement.

Lotte Department Store said that luxury goods sales jumped 30 percent annually from May 1 to Sunday, outperforming overall sales.

“Luxury goods posted unusually high growth in sales compared with other products,” spokesman Moon Ho-ik said. “There are two or three times more people than normal waiting in line.”

Moon attributed the spike to pent-up demand from people staying at home to avoid the coronavirus, as well as from those who would usually purchase luxury goods abroad where they can be cheaper, but who have been unable to travel due to the pandemic.

South Korea is the world’s eighth-biggest luxury goods market, data from researcher Euromonitor showed.