More than 100 shoppers yesterday waited in line to enter a store of French luxury brand Chanel in Seoul, shrugging off concern about a second wave of COVID-19 infections to beat imminent price hikes.
South Koreans have been flocking to shops since the government this month began easing social distancing guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus, indicating a release of pent-up demand from people who refrained from going outdoors.
However, the Chanel line formed just as more than 100 new COVID-19 cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul brought fear of another wave of infections in a country held up as an epidemic mitigation success story.
Photo: Reuters
Online speculation of Chanel price hikes prompted masked shoppers to begin arriving as early as 5am, forming a closely spaced line that snaked around the Lotte Department Store in downtown Seoul. Those in line received a numbered entry ticket ahead of the store opening at 10:30am.
Lee Ji-yeon, 54, said that she arrived at about 7:30am and that her future son-in-law was at another department store to buy a Chanel bag for her daughter as a present for their wedding, which has been pushed from November to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been to the Chanel store several times before and agonizing whether to buy it or not. But since the prices are going to increase, we decided to buy it now,” Lee said.
Many South Koreans gift luxury bags for weddings, including a man in the line who also said that his wedding had been postponed.
A Chanel public relations representative in Seoul said that the firm on Monday raised prices in its home market of France and that prices would increase in all of its markets.
“In these challenging times for our manufacturers and suppliers, it is essential for Chanel to continue to support them in the best possible way,” the Paris-based firm said in a statement.
Lotte Department Store said that luxury goods sales jumped 30 percent annually from May 1 to Sunday, outperforming overall sales.
“Luxury goods posted unusually high growth in sales compared with other products,” spokesman Moon Ho-ik said. “There are two or three times more people than normal waiting in line.”
Moon attributed the spike to pent-up demand from people staying at home to avoid the coronavirus, as well as from those who would usually purchase luxury goods abroad where they can be cheaper, but who have been unable to travel due to the pandemic.
South Korea is the world’s eighth-biggest luxury goods market, data from researcher Euromonitor showed.
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,
IKEA has said it would take “more careful” security measures in its shops in China after an explicit video of a woman masturbating in one of its stores went viral online. The pornographic clip shows a woman pleasuring herself half-naked on various sofas and beds in the store’s showroom, while oblivious shoppers walk by in the background. While uncensored versions of the video have been scrubbed from Chinese social media, the Swedish company’s response to the clip gained 9 million views. “We resolutely oppose and condemn this kind of behavior, and immediately reported it to the police in the city of the suspected
’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown. The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India. Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit. Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning
FACT-FINDING MISSION: ‘Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,’ WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove said The WHO is considering a new mission to seek the source of COVID-19 in China amid growing controversy over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. “Without knowing where the animal origin is, it’s hard to prevent it from happening again,” WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove told a news conference on Wednesday. “There is discussion with our counterparts in China for a further mission, which would be more academic in focus, and really focus on looking at what happened at the beginning in terms of exposures with different animals.” Van Kerkhove in February participated in a prior mission to China, which concluded that