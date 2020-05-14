Virus Outbreak: Church fined over bleach ‘cure’ sales

STRONGER MEASURES: One public health expert said that the agency needs to order the Web site to be taken down, and replaced with a warning notice and apology

The Guardian





A “healing church” that promoted a solution containing industrial bleach as a cure for COVID-19 has been fined more than A$150,000 (US$97,200) for multiple allegedly unlawful advertising offenses.

The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) yesterday said that the Australian chapter of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing had been fined for selling and promoting a solution containing sodium chlorite, a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant.

The Australian Web site for the church, MMS Australia, falsely claimed that the solution could treat, cure, prevent and alleviate diseases, including COVID-19, HIV and cancer, the agency said in a statement.

There was no clinical, scientifically accepted evidence showing that the solution could cure or alleviate any disease, it said.

The use of the solution “presents serious health risks, and can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and severe dehydration, which in some cases can result in hospitalization,” it added.

MMS Australia also implied that a health practitioner had endorsed the product, the agency said, adding that the Web site included a testimonial endorsing the product from someone directly involved with the production, sale, supply and marketing of it.

MMS Australia has not removed the products from its Web site. It has updated the Web site to say that those seeking miracle cures “should pray to the Lord for healing and guidance.”

The Web site also said that those seeking the bleach solution and other products urgently could add a US$5 express shipping voucher to their online shopping basket to jump to the front of the line.

“Our products, their descriptions and other information posted here are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent disease, and any apparent reference to same is inadvertent and purely coincidental,” MMS Australia said.

“We do not believe in miracle cures, but in healthy, wholesome living and good nutrition to keep the temple of our souls, our bodies, clean and free of harmful chemicals and poisons. We also believe in the power of quiet contemplation, meditation and prayer,” it added.

The agency has been engaged in a long-running battle to stop false claims related to the solution.

Four people in 2014 were hospitalized in Victoria after ingesting the solution, prompting the agency to issue a warning that products with high concentrations of sodium chlorite are considered poison.

The Victoria Department of Health has also issued warnings.

“This isn’t like drinking bleach, it literally is drinking bleach,” a department spokesman said at the time.

Monash University associate professor of public health Ken Harvey said that he welcomed the fine, but it was not a strong enough deterrent given that the product had been causing issues for years.

“Yes, the TGA issued infringement notices, but this is just essentially an invitation to pay the fine or go to court and argue their case,” Harvey said. “In the meantime, the MMS Web site is still up selling the products, with a few extras disclaimers, and they are now trying to label it as some kind of religious sacrament.”

“What the TGA needs to do is order the Web site be taken down, and a safety and warning notice and apology put in its place. While an infringement notice is a good step, it hasn’t done anything to stop the Web site, which is still promoting and selling it,” Harvey added.