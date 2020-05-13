World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Clock shows needless deaths

A newly erected billboard in New York City’s Times Square shows the number of COVID-19 deaths in the nation that its creator says could have been avoided if President Donald Trump had acted sooner — and it is called the “Trump Death Clock.” Created by filmmaker Eugene Jarecki, the “clock” was installed on the roof of a Times Square building, empty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, the counter showed more than 48,000 deaths out of a total of more than 80,000. The “clock” ticks on the assumption that 60 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the US could have been prevented had the Trump administration implemented mandatory social distancing and school closures on March 9 instead of on March 16, Jarecki said.

FRANCE

COVID-19 a feminine word

“Bread” is masculine, “beer” feminine. In French, every noun has a gender and that includes the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “COVID-19” is feminine — to be used with the article “la” not “le” — according the official guardian of the French language. “The use of the feminine would be preferable,” the Academie Francaise said in a directive published on its Web site under the category “faulty use.” COVID is an acronym for “coronavirus disease” and in French the core word in an acronym is what gives it its gender, it said.

UNITED STATES

School suspends professor

The University of Arkansas has suspended an electrical engineering professor without pay after he was arrested on an allegation that he failed to disclose that he had close ties with the Chinese government and Chinese businesses. Simon S. Ang (洪思忠), 63, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was on Friday last week arrested on a wire fraud count after failing to make the disclosure on an application for a NASA grant, the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office in Little Rock, Arkansas, said in a statement on Monday. A federal complaint says that such materially false representations to NASA and to the university led to wire messages that facilitated a scheme to defraud. If convicted, Ang faces 20 years in prison.

UNITED STATES

Police woo escaped peacock

A Boston police officer on Monday used an electronic mating call to help capture a peacock that had escaped from a nearby zoo. Police on patrol in the Roxbury area were approached by a concerned citizen, who reported that the bird, named Snowbank, had escaped from the zoo, Boston police said in a statement. One of the officers looked up a peacock mating call on his cellphone. When he played it, the six-year-old bird was lured into the secure area and remained there until Boston Animal Control and zoo officials arrived. Snowbank was then returned to the zoo and is reportedly doing well, zoo officials said.

MEXICO

Beware of reused masks

A group representing pharmacy owners on Monday said that it has received reports about people picking used surgical masks out of the trash and reselling them. Rumors about the practice have swept several countries in Latin America, where masks are frequently sold individually on the street by unlicensed vendors. The Mexican Pharmacy Owners Union advised people to cut their used masks into pieces before throwing them away. Another industry group warned about buying hand sanitizer gel on the street, saying that vendors were refilling name-brand bottles with gels that might not contain 70 percent alcohol.

JAPAN

Murakami in radio special

Acclaimed novelist Haruki Murakami is to host a radio special to try to lift the nation’s spirits as a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus lingers. Murakami, whose breakout novel Norwegian Wood debuted in 1987, is to play favorite songs and welcome listener comments during a “Stay Home Special,” the name evoking a plea from Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike for residents to avoid going out. “I’m hoping that the power of music can do a little to blow away some of the corona-related blues that have been piling up,” Murakami wrote on a Web page promoting the special. The Murakami Radio Stay Home Special is to play on Tokyo FM 80.0, and 38 stations nationwide on Friday next week from 10pm to 11:55pm.

ISRAEL

Soldier killed by rock attack

An Israeli soldier was yesterday killed by a rock hurled by a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, an army spokeswoman said. The 21-year-old soldier was hit in the head “during operational activity” in the village of Yaabad near the northern city of Jenin, a military statement said. The spokeswoman said she did not have further details, but local media said that troops subsequently carried out arrests at the house from which the rock was thrown.

RUSSIA

Hospital fire kills five

Five COVID-19 patients in intensive care died yesteray in a fire at a hospital in St Petersburg, local media reports said, as the nation’s medical system strains under the weight of the pandemic. The fire, which started on the sixth floor in an area set up to treat COVID-19 patients, might have been caused by a ventilator short circuit, the Interfax news service reported, citing a person it did not identify. About 150 people were evacuated from the building, it said. The fire was extinguished, the local emergencies ministry said.

SOUTH KOREA

K-pop stars’ jail terms cut

Two former K-pop stars yesterday had their prison sentences for gang-rape and spycam crimes significantly reduced. Singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of boyband FT Island, were found guilty in November of gang-raping two different victims on two occasions in 2016. Jung, 31, was also convicted of secretly filming himself having sex with other women and sharing the footage without their consent. However, the Seoul High Court cut Jung’s sentence from six years to five and halved Choi’s five-year term to two-and-a-half years. Jung had submitted documents showing his sincere regret, Yonhap news agency cited the verdict as saying. Choi, 30, had reached an agreement with one of the victims, which was “partly reflected” in its decision on him, it said, without giving details.

UNITED STATES

Actor Jerry Stiller dies at 92

Veteran actor and comedian Jerry Stiller, who found fame on Broadway and later in the smash TV show Seinfeld, has died from natural causes, aged 92, his son Ben Stiller said on Monday. Jerry Stiller and his wife, Anne Meara, starred on the stage and TV in the 1960s, writing and performing comedy sketches and routines together. He later played George Costanza’s short-tempered father Frank on Seinfeld, for which he won the Funniest Male Guest Appearance in a TV Series at the American Comedy Awards in 1998. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years,” Ben Stiller said in a tweet. “He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”