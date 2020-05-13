Mexico’s foreign minister on Monday posted a video online detailing a diplomatic note to the US embassy requesting answers about a gun-running sting under the administration of former US president Barack Obama, keeping a spotlight on the controversial issue.
In the video, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard cited former US attorney general Eric Holder as saying that Mexican authorities knew about the 2009-2011 scheme known as “Fast and Furious.”
Representatives for Holder did not immediately reply to a request for comment, nor did the US embassy in Mexico City.
It was the first time that Ebrard or Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had made direct reference by name to a key US figure connected to the program since the issue resurfaced in Mexico a week ago.
In a bid to curb cross-border gun smuggling, the US scheme allowed people to illegally buy arms in the US and take them to Mexico so that the weapons could be tracked and lead law enforcement officials to crime bosses.
Some of those guns were subsequently blamed for fatal shootings of Mexican and US citizens.
The current Mexican government has zeroed in on the program to highlight possible corruption under previous Mexican administrations amid a debate over how much they knew about the US operation.
Holder, who served under Obama from 2009 to 2015, previously issued a statement via the embassy contending that “Mexican authorities” knew about the program, Ebrard said.
“The [Mexican] government requests that it be provided with all the information available regarding the ‘Fast and Furious’ operation,” Ebrard said in the video.
Lopez Obrador first brought up the gun-running program on Monday last week when answering questions about former Mexican secretary of public security Genaro Garcia Luna, who was in December last year arrested in the US on drug trafficking charges.
Garcia Luna served under then-Mexican president Felipe Calderon from 2006 to 2012, spearheading a crackdown on drug cartels.
Lopez Obrador has used his arrest to argue that corruption was rampant in past Mexican governments.
Some critics of Lopez Obrador have said that he has done US President Donald Trump a favor by raising questions about Garcia Luna, as Trump is preparing to fight a November election against Joe Biden, who was US vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Obama.
Lopez Obrador’s supporters have said that he has focused on the issue to illustrate hypocrisy among his domestic adversaries.
Calderon, a long-standing political rival of Lopez Obrador, last week said that there was no agreement between Mexico and the US to permit illicit entry of arms.
“Fast and Furious” followed earlier sting operations that began under Obama’s predecessor, former US president George W. Bush.
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
Dozens of paving stones made from Jewish headstones have been found during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district, confirming speculation that the former communist regime raided synagogues and graveyards for building materials. Tuesday’s discovery came in the opening phase of a US$13.1 million facelift project in the city’s landmark Wenceslas Square, scene of the some of the Czech Republic’s most dramatic historic events and a frequent site of political protest. Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, witnessed workers unearthing cobblestones whose undersides revealed Hebrew lettering, the star of David and deceased dates. Other stones were blank, but had
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,