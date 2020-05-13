Mexican minister details note to the US on Obama-era gun-running row

Mexico’s foreign minister on Monday posted a video online detailing a diplomatic note to the US embassy requesting answers about a gun-running sting under the administration of former US president Barack Obama, keeping a spotlight on the controversial issue.

In the video, Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard cited former US attorney general Eric Holder as saying that Mexican authorities knew about the 2009-2011 scheme known as “Fast and Furious.”

Representatives for Holder did not immediately reply to a request for comment, nor did the US embassy in Mexico City.

It was the first time that Ebrard or Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had made direct reference by name to a key US figure connected to the program since the issue resurfaced in Mexico a week ago.

In a bid to curb cross-border gun smuggling, the US scheme allowed people to illegally buy arms in the US and take them to Mexico so that the weapons could be tracked and lead law enforcement officials to crime bosses.

Some of those guns were subsequently blamed for fatal shootings of Mexican and US citizens.

The current Mexican government has zeroed in on the program to highlight possible corruption under previous Mexican administrations amid a debate over how much they knew about the US operation.

Holder, who served under Obama from 2009 to 2015, previously issued a statement via the embassy contending that “Mexican authorities” knew about the program, Ebrard said.

“The [Mexican] government requests that it be provided with all the information available regarding the ‘Fast and Furious’ operation,” Ebrard said in the video.

Lopez Obrador first brought up the gun-running program on Monday last week when answering questions about former Mexican secretary of public security Genaro Garcia Luna, who was in December last year arrested in the US on drug trafficking charges.

Garcia Luna served under then-Mexican president Felipe Calderon from 2006 to 2012, spearheading a crackdown on drug cartels.

Lopez Obrador has used his arrest to argue that corruption was rampant in past Mexican governments.

Some critics of Lopez Obrador have said that he has done US President Donald Trump a favor by raising questions about Garcia Luna, as Trump is preparing to fight a November election against Joe Biden, who was US vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Obama.

Lopez Obrador’s supporters have said that he has focused on the issue to illustrate hypocrisy among his domestic adversaries.

Calderon, a long-standing political rival of Lopez Obrador, last week said that there was no agreement between Mexico and the US to permit illicit entry of arms.

“Fast and Furious” followed earlier sting operations that began under Obama’s predecessor, former US president George W. Bush.