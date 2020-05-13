The US Supreme Court seemed divided on calls by religious groups for a broader exemption from discrimination suits as the justices heard appeals from two Roman Catholic grade schools fighting bias claims after firing teachers.
The southern California schools on Monday told the justices in a telephone argument that the US Constitution gives them broad power to hire and fire employees who carry out important religious functions, such as teaching children the Catholic faith.
The schools got a mixed reception, with some justices wondering whether courts were equipped to determine which school employees met that test.
Photo: Reuters
“How is a court supposed to determine what is a significant religious function and what is an insignificant one?” Chief Justice John Roberts asked.
The schools’ appeals seek to extend a 2012 Supreme Court ruling that shields religious organizations from employment discrimination claims by ministers.
That ruling threw out a lawsuit by a grade-school teacher who had completed a required theology program and been given the title “minister of religion.”
The court’s most liberal justices expressed alarm that the 2012 ruling might be extended to cover a broader group of teachers and school officials.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said that the exemption could block a lawsuit by a teacher fired after reporting a student’s complaint about sexual harassment by a priest.
“The breadth of the exemption is staggering — that is, that the people are exempt from all anti-discrimination laws,” Ginsburg said on Monday.
Agnes Morrissey-Berru is seeking to sue Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Los Angeles for age discrimination.
The other suit accuses St James School in Torrance of discriminating on the basis of disability when it fired Kristen Biel after she had undergone chemotherapy.
Biel died of breast cancer in June last year, but her husband is continuing to press the case.
The schools’ appeals said that both women had important religious duties, including teaching classes about Catholicism, leading prayers and participating in Mass with students.
The court’s conservative justices indicated that they would back the schools.
Justice Samuel Alito suggested that faith-based schools should have broad power to determine who teaches religion to young students.
“That’s the very reason why these schools are set up,” Alito said.
Justice Neil Gorsuch said that, in other areas of First Amendment law, the court does not second-guess the “sincerely held” beliefs of religious groups.
“Why would we do it here and second-guess who they deem a minister?” Gorsuch asked.
The court’s conservative wing has been broadly supportive of religious rights in the past several years. Six justices — the five conservatives, plus liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor — are either practicing Catholics or were educated in Catholic schools.
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
Dozens of paving stones made from Jewish headstones have been found during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district, confirming speculation that the former communist regime raided synagogues and graveyards for building materials. Tuesday’s discovery came in the opening phase of a US$13.1 million facelift project in the city’s landmark Wenceslas Square, scene of the some of the Czech Republic’s most dramatic historic events and a frequent site of political protest. Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, witnessed workers unearthing cobblestones whose undersides revealed Hebrew lettering, the star of David and deceased dates. Other stones were blank, but had
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,