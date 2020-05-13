Scores rescued as Kabul maternity hospital attacked

AP and AFP, KABUL





Gunmen yesterday stormed a maternity hospital in the western part of Kabul, setting off a firefight with the police, as a funeral in Afghanistan’s east was hit by a suicide bomber.

Afghan special forces carried out newborn babies and their mothers as they evacuated more than 80 people from the hospital run by Doctors Without Borders, and at least four people were reported wounded, according to an Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs spokesman.

Pictures circulating on social media showed heavily armed forces carrying babies in their arms.

People react at the scene of an attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The facility is located in western Kabul, which is home to the capital’s minority Shiite Hazara community — a frequent target of Sunni militants from the Islamic State group.

A pediatrician who fled the hospital said he heard a loud explosion at the entrance of the building.

“The hospital was full of patients and doctors, there was total panic inside,” he said, asking not to be named.

Meanwhile, at least 50 men were believed to have been killed or wounded in a suicide attack on the funeral of a local police commander in Nangarhar Province, provincial spokesman Ataullah Khogyani said.

The attacker detonated his explosives in the middle of the ceremony, he said.

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack.