The New Zealand Electoral Commission yesterday unveiled safety measures designed to allow a national election to proceed as planned in September, despite the COVID-19 threat.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Sept. 19 election date in January, before the global scale of the contagion was apparent, and has repeatedly said she does not plan to move it.
With New Zealand set to end a seven-week lockdown in the next few days, the commission said it had held discussions with health authorities about how to stage the vote safely.
“This year’s election will be different because of COVID-19, a range of measures will be in place to help keep people safe,” it said.
Chief electoral officer Alicia Wright said these included line management, physical distancing, hand sanitizers alongside ballot boxes and protective gear for people staffing voting stations.
Advance voting and postal voting would be encouraged, particularly for elderly people and those with existing medical conditions.
The guidelines did not cover other election activities such as campaign launches, party rallies and door-to-door canvassing, all of which are likely to be significantly affected.
Ardern said she had only considered the election “in passing” as she deals with the COVID-19 situation.
“The election feels — in terms of days, weeks and months — a lifetime away,” she told reporters yesterday. “As you’d imagine in the middle of a global pandemic, it’s not something that I have yet turned my mind to.”
Opinion polls taken earlier this year before the pandemic reached New Zealand showed Ardern’s Labour Party trailing the National Party slightly, but on track for a narrow victory with the help of coalition partners.
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
Dozens of paving stones made from Jewish headstones have been found during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district, confirming speculation that the former communist regime raided synagogues and graveyards for building materials. Tuesday’s discovery came in the opening phase of a US$13.1 million facelift project in the city’s landmark Wenceslas Square, scene of the some of the Czech Republic’s most dramatic historic events and a frequent site of political protest. Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, witnessed workers unearthing cobblestones whose undersides revealed Hebrew lettering, the star of David and deceased dates. Other stones were blank, but had
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart. The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown. “Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around. “For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added,