Virus Outbreak: Commercial fishing drops 6.5 percent

GLOBAL SLOWDOWN: The closure of restaurants and markets has hurt demand for fish, with Chinese fishing activity falling 40 percent and the UK’s down 26 percent

Global commercial fishing activity this year fell by about 1 million hours as of the end of last month, a 6.5 percent decline over the two previous years, the result of plummeting demand caused by COVID-19 lockdowns, according to Global Fishing Watch.

Fishing fleets spent 14.4 million hours on the water for the year to April 28, a decline from an average of 15.4 million hours for the same year-to-date periods of 2018 and last year, said the nonprofit organization, which tracks fishing operation worldwide.

Global Fishing Watch collects and analyses data from onboard identification systems known as AIS, which is used by large ships to broadcast their position and avoid collisions.

The closures of many hotels and restaurants — a large market sector for fisheries — and the logistical challenge of accessing port services contributed to declining prices and plummeting demand, said Tyler Clavelle, a data scientist at Global Fishing Watch.

Much of the drop can be traced to China. While China’s industrial fleet started January more active than in past years, there was a large drop after the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. For the two months to March 25, China’s fishing activities fell by 1.2 million hours, a 40 percent drop from the average for the same period the previous two years.

By the middle of March, activity by the Chinese fleet — responsible for 20 percent of the global catch each year — had recovered to a level comparable with previous years, Global Fishing Watch said.

In Europe, fishing activity was down by more than 50 percent for multiple weeks in a row in France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

In the UK, fishing activity for this year was down 26 percent as of April 28 compared with the averages for the past two years, or about 100,000 fewer fishing hours, the data showed.

Some small-scale fisheries have been harder hit. Fishing is considered essential food production in many countries, but seafood markets have been closed as part of lockdown measures, leaving fishers few options for selling their catch.

John Worthington, 54, is one of a handful of fishers left in Fleetwood, a small coastal town in northwest England. The fishing season typically begins just before Easter, he said, but this year fish markets are closed until further notice.

Instead of catching sole and dogfish, Worthington is repairing his 10m trawler, Mi-Amor.

“There’s a lot of money just sat in that harbor, doing nothing,” he said.

It is the same story in southeast England, where Graham Doswell, 65, runs his 10m trawler off the coast of Eastbourne.

Prices for fish and shellfish are one-third of what they should be, he said, but insurance and fuel prices have stayed the same.

Doswell and his two-person crew switched to setting cuttlefish traps to save on fuel costs.

Doswell, who is also the head of Eastbourne Fisherman Community Interest Co, said he hopes the pandemic will encourage people to value local fish more.

“Rather than people always relying on going to the supermarket, they can actually go to the quayside and buy something directly from the boats,” he said.