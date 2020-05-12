World News Quick Take

MALTA

Envoy resigns over remark

The country’s ambassador to Finland has resigned after a Facebook post in which he compared German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, The Times of Malta reported. “75 years ago we stopped hitler. Who will stop Angela merkel? She has fulfilled hitlers dream! To control Europe,” Ambassador to Finland Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told him to remove the message and the diplomat, who served as ambassador to Finland since 2014, had resigned, the newspaper said on Sunday. Minister of Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo told the newspaper that an apology would be sent to the German embassy.

GHANA

Outbreak found at factory

A worker at a fish-processing factory in the Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with COVID-19, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast late on Sunday. Health authorities reported the outbreak at the industrial facility late on Friday, but did not provide details. “All 533 persons were infected by one person,” Akufo-Addo said. He did not provide details of how the disease spread in the facility or if safety measures had been in place. He said that the 533 positive cases, which represents about 11.3 percent of Ghana’s total infections, were part of a backlog of about 921 cases going back as far as April 26 that are only recently being reported. The new cases pushed the country’s total since the pandemic was first reported in the West African nation in the middle of March to 4,700.

UNITED STATES

Rock thrower shot dead

A southeast Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who threw rocks at him, state officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that it is examining the Saturday shooting of 47-year-old Yassin Mohamed near Claxton. Deputies were called just after midnight on Saturday about a man walking in the middle of a road. An Evans County sheriff’s deputy arrived to find Mohamed there. When the deputy tried to speak to Mohamed, Mohamed began throwing rocks, hitting the deputy once, investigators said. Mohamed then charged the deputy with a larger rock and the unnamed deputy shot him, they said.

CANADA

Speed demon charged

A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after “unbelievable” speeding on an Ontario highway, police said on Sunday. “This is the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard of,” said Sergeant Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter. “Unbelievable speeds, we’re talking 191 miles an hour [308kph].” The driver, accompanied by another man his age, was driving his father’s Mercedes late on Saturday night on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway. His driver’s license was immediately suspended and the car impounded for seven days.

RUSSIA

Care home fire kills nine

A fire broke out in a retirement home in the Moscow region, killing at least nine people with several more in intensive care in hospital, local authorities said yesterday. The fire in the privately owned care home in the town of Krasnogorsk started at about midnight on Sunday and was extinguished within an hour, emergencies services said. “Nine people died on site and nine more were rushed to hospital in serious condition and are treated in intensive care,” the Krasnogorsk municipal government said in a statement.