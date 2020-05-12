MALTA
Envoy resigns over remark
The country’s ambassador to Finland has resigned after a Facebook post in which he compared German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Adolf Hitler, The Times of Malta reported. “75 years ago we stopped hitler. Who will stop Angela merkel? She has fulfilled hitlers dream! To control Europe,” Ambassador to Finland Michael Zammit Tabona wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs told him to remove the message and the diplomat, who served as ambassador to Finland since 2014, had resigned, the newspaper said on Sunday. Minister of Foreign Affairs Evarist Bartolo told the newspaper that an apology would be sent to the German embassy.
GHANA
Outbreak found at factory
A worker at a fish-processing factory in the Atlantic seafront city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility with COVID-19, President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a broadcast late on Sunday. Health authorities reported the outbreak at the industrial facility late on Friday, but did not provide details. “All 533 persons were infected by one person,” Akufo-Addo said. He did not provide details of how the disease spread in the facility or if safety measures had been in place. He said that the 533 positive cases, which represents about 11.3 percent of Ghana’s total infections, were part of a backlog of about 921 cases going back as far as April 26 that are only recently being reported. The new cases pushed the country’s total since the pandemic was first reported in the West African nation in the middle of March to 4,700.
UNITED STATES
Rock thrower shot dead
A southeast Georgia sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who threw rocks at him, state officials said. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that it is examining the Saturday shooting of 47-year-old Yassin Mohamed near Claxton. Deputies were called just after midnight on Saturday about a man walking in the middle of a road. An Evans County sheriff’s deputy arrived to find Mohamed there. When the deputy tried to speak to Mohamed, Mohamed began throwing rocks, hitting the deputy once, investigators said. Mohamed then charged the deputy with a larger rock and the unnamed deputy shot him, they said.
CANADA
Speed demon charged
A 19-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving after “unbelievable” speeding on an Ontario highway, police said on Sunday. “This is the fastest speed that I’ve ever heard of,” said Sergeant Kerry Schmidt in a video posted to Twitter. “Unbelievable speeds, we’re talking 191 miles an hour [308kph].” The driver, accompanied by another man his age, was driving his father’s Mercedes late on Saturday night on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway. His driver’s license was immediately suspended and the car impounded for seven days.
RUSSIA
Care home fire kills nine
A fire broke out in a retirement home in the Moscow region, killing at least nine people with several more in intensive care in hospital, local authorities said yesterday. The fire in the privately owned care home in the town of Krasnogorsk started at about midnight on Sunday and was extinguished within an hour, emergencies services said. “Nine people died on site and nine more were rushed to hospital in serious condition and are treated in intensive care,” the Krasnogorsk municipal government said in a statement.
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
The US Navy sent four ships this week to conduct Arctic security operations in the Barents Sea north of Russia for the first time in more than three decades, the Pentagon said on Monday. The move came as US officials said rivals like China and Russia were increasingly testing US defense resolve with their own air and sea challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The four vessels — three guided missile destroyers and a support ship — along with a British Royal navy ship, conducted operations in the increasingly strategic Arctic region “to assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies,”
Dozens of paving stones made from Jewish headstones have been found during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district, confirming speculation that the former communist regime raided synagogues and graveyards for building materials. Tuesday’s discovery came in the opening phase of a US$13.1 million facelift project in the city’s landmark Wenceslas Square, scene of the some of the Czech Republic’s most dramatic historic events and a frequent site of political protest. Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, witnessed workers unearthing cobblestones whose undersides revealed Hebrew lettering, the star of David and deceased dates. Other stones were blank, but had