Venezuelan Crisis: Human trafficking, shipwrecks blight Venezuelans

Ana Arias breaks down in tears when she cooks chicken soup. It was her 15-year-old daughter’s favorite dish.

“They ripped her from my arms,” said Arias as she remembered the last message her daughter Luisannys sent her before embarking on a fateful journey to Trinidad and Tobago.

It is a journey that many Venezuelans have undertaken in a bid to flee poverty, but it is one that has resulted in dozens disappearing.

Relatives of people who disappeared in two shipwrecks en route to Trinidad and Tobago talk during a meeting in a square in Guiria, Venezuela, on March 13. Photo: AFP

“Mama, I love you, I miss you a lot,” wrote Luisannys on April 23 last year, hours before disappearing.

Sitting in her living room in the town of Cumana, in the northeastern state of Sucre, with an old portrait of the curly haired and olive-skinned Luisannys dressed in the blue uniform and cap she wore at primary school, Arias told reporters that she suspected her daughter was “sold” by human traffickers.

These “mafias,” as Venezuelan opposition lawmaker Robert Alcala calls them, make money from illegal immigration, sending desperate people on the roughly 100km journey from Guiria, Sucre, to Trinidad in barely seaworthy boats.

“The women are exploited sexually and the men in rough jobs” on farms or in factories, Alcala said.

Arias, currently in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has waited months for investigators to produce something.

“No one answers,” she said.

A week before that final text message, Luisannys left home with school friends, ostensibly to buy a shirt.

Arias never saw her again. The last she heard of her youngest of two daughters is that she boarded a boat that sank.

Hundreds of would-be migrants have disappeared over the past two years making the clandestine journey from Venezuela to Trinidad, Curacao or Aruba.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees said this “shows the desperation” of those fleeing Venezuela’s economic collapse.

The UN said that almost 5 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2015, with 24,000 heading across the sea to Trinidad.

Neighbors saw Luisannys being forced into a vehicle, said Arias, who two days later received a telephone call.

It was Luisannys saying that her captors were demanding the US$200 they had paid for her to release her.

Arias, a 40-year-old seamstress, broke down in tears.

Police traced the call to Guiria, where her alleged kidnappers took her for a manicure.

The manicurist told Arias that her daughter, whom she recognized by two deformed fingers damaged by an electric shock when she was a child, was “crying a lot.”

Arias said that she had never heard her daughter, who wanted to be a nurse, talk about migrating.

“She lacked nothing,” Arias said. “Maybe she was tricked, coerced or brainwashed.”

The day the tragedy happened, Arias received an anonymous telephone call: “Your daughter drowned ... the boat she was in sank.”

Arias, who clings to the hope her daughter is still alive, traveled six hours from Cumana to Guiria, where she showed pictures of her daughter to survivors of the wreck, which had 33 people aboard.

A woman told her that her daughter was crying and begging to be allowed to stay.

“You decide, get on board or die,” she was told.

Only one corpse was found, and it was not Luisannys’.

The public prosecutor has charged six women and three men with trafficking people for “sexual exploitation.”

The numbers might be down due to the lockdown, but boats still continue to leave Venezuela for nearby island nations, Alcala said.

On May 16 last year, the boat Ana Maria sank with Andy Villegas aboard.

His 54-year-old father, Isidro Villegas, a sailor, spent three days at sea looking for him.

He has accused the state of “negligence.”

Enrique — not his real name — said he plans to leave for Trinidad once the coronavirus emergency is over.

The 31-year-old vegetable seller, who works in the Guiria market where the smell of fish is mixed with spices from Trinidad, sold an electric guitar, camera and computer to cobble together US$300 for his passage.

He felt let down by the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Although he admitted that it is “inevitable” to feel scared, he was putting his faith “in God.”

Arias was another leaning on her faith.

She kept a photograph distributed by the public prosecutor showing 12 women following a raid. One had her face covered by her hair.

Arias prayed her daughter will come home one day.

“It’s her,” she said.