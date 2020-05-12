Eleven alleged “terrorists” were arrested on Sunday in connection with the failed maritime “invasion” of Venezuela, authorities said, bringing the total captured to more than 40.
“Captured today #10May 2020, another three terrorist mercenaries in Colonia Tovar,” about an hour from Caracas, Venezuelan armed forces chief Admiral Remigio Ceballos tweeted.
Hours later, state TV reported that military personnel had captured an additional eight “terrorists” in the northern coastal state of Vargas.
The arrests came after another three alleged “mercenaries” were arrested on Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.
“We have been meticulously looking for all those involved and we are going to capture them all,” Maduro said in a televised address.
The botched invasion attempt — which Maduro has compared to the Bay of Pigs incident in 1961 — saw men landing early this month at Macuto, less than an hour from Caracas. In total, 45 people have been arrested.
Eight attackers were reportedly killed in the incident.
Among the detainees are two former US soldiers, Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, who have been imprisoned and charged with “terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and [criminal] association.” They could face 25 to 30 years in prison.
The others implicated in the case are Venezuelans.
The Venezuelan government has claimed that the plan was to remove Maduro from power and Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido — recognized as the interim president by the US and 50 other nations — to take control.
Maduro has said he believes US President Donald Trump was involved in the operation, with Guaido as his accomplice.
Despite Maduro’s accusations against him, Guaido has not been charged with any alleged crimes.
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
The US Navy sent four ships this week to conduct Arctic security operations in the Barents Sea north of Russia for the first time in more than three decades, the Pentagon said on Monday. The move came as US officials said rivals like China and Russia were increasingly testing US defense resolve with their own air and sea challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The four vessels — three guided missile destroyers and a support ship — along with a British Royal navy ship, conducted operations in the increasingly strategic Arctic region “to assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies,”
Dozens of paving stones made from Jewish headstones have been found during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district, confirming speculation that the former communist regime raided synagogues and graveyards for building materials. Tuesday’s discovery came in the opening phase of a US$13.1 million facelift project in the city’s landmark Wenceslas Square, scene of the some of the Czech Republic’s most dramatic historic events and a frequent site of political protest. Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, witnessed workers unearthing cobblestones whose undersides revealed Hebrew lettering, the star of David and deceased dates. Other stones were blank, but had