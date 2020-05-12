Venezuelan Crisis: Venezuela nabs 11 over ‘invasion’

‘TERRORISTS’: A total of 45 people have been detained over links to an alleged invasion attempt, which Venezuela’s leader likened to the Bay of Pigs incident

AFP, CARACAS





Eleven alleged “terrorists” were arrested on Sunday in connection with the failed maritime “invasion” of Venezuela, authorities said, bringing the total captured to more than 40.

“Captured today #10May 2020, another three terrorist mercenaries in Colonia Tovar,” about an hour from Caracas, Venezuelan armed forces chief Admiral Remigio Ceballos tweeted.

Hours later, state TV reported that military personnel had captured an additional eight “terrorists” in the northern coastal state of Vargas.

The arrests came after another three alleged “mercenaries” were arrested on Saturday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

“We have been meticulously looking for all those involved and we are going to capture them all,” Maduro said in a televised address.

The botched invasion attempt — which Maduro has compared to the Bay of Pigs incident in 1961 — saw men landing early this month at Macuto, less than an hour from Caracas. In total, 45 people have been arrested.

Eight attackers were reportedly killed in the incident.

Among the detainees are two former US soldiers, Luke Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41, who have been imprisoned and charged with “terrorism, conspiracy, illicit trafficking of weapons of war and [criminal] association.” They could face 25 to 30 years in prison.

The others implicated in the case are Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan government has claimed that the plan was to remove Maduro from power and Venezuelan National Assembly President Juan Guaido — recognized as the interim president by the US and 50 other nations — to take control.

Maduro has said he believes US President Donald Trump was involved in the operation, with Guaido as his accomplice.

Despite Maduro’s accusations against him, Guaido has not been charged with any alleged crimes.