Probe sought in slaying of black man in Georgia

Reuters, ATLANTA, Georgia





Georgia’s attorney general on Sunday asked federal prosecutors to investigate local law enforcement’s response to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man who authorities have said was slain by a white ex-police officer and his son as he jogged through a small town.

The case, in which the suspects were arrested more than two months after the shooting and days after a video of the killing was made public, touched off a furor in the southeastern Georgia community of Brunswick and among civil rights advocates nationwide.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, were taken into custody on Thursday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and charged with aggravated assault and murder in the Feb. 23 killing of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, in Brunswick, about 480km southeast of Atlanta.

Members of the Black Panther Party protest the killing of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement that he asked the US Department of Justice to open a probe into how the case was handled by two local prosecutors — district attorneys for the Brunswick and Waycross judicial circuits — and the Glynn County Police Department.

Both prosecutors ended up recusing themselves from the investigation, one of them, the Waycross district attorney, after providing police with a written opinion that no arrests should be made, Carr said.

That opinion was issued a day after the shooting, but before the Waycross district attorney had been appointed to the case, he added.

Video of the shooting captured by a witness in a vehicle near the scene shows Arbery jogging down a narrow two-lane road and around the McMichaels’ pickup truck, stopped in the right lane with the driver’s door open.

As Arbery crosses back in front of the truck, a gunshot is fired. Arbery is then seen struggling with a man holding a rifle as a second man stands in the bed of the truck brandishing a pistol. Two more shots are heard before Arbery stumbles and falls face down onto the asphalt.

The GBI said it was Travis McMichael who fired the fatal round.

According to a letter obtained by the New York Times, prosecutors argued there was not probable cause to arrest the McMichaels because they were legally carrying firearms and had a right to pursue a burglary suspect and use deadly force to protect themselves.

Civil rights advocates pointed to the incident as the latest case of white perpetrators killing a black man and going unpunished.