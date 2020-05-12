Mike Pence not in virus quarantine

NO PRECAUTIONS: The US vice president has repeatedly tested negative for the novel coronavirus and the administration does not plan to separate him from Trump

Reuters, WASHINGTON





US Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and planned to be at the White House yesterday, a spokesman said on Sunday, despite media reports that Pence was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.

“Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine,” spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement.

“Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow,” the statement added.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has no plans to keep the president and Pence apart, a person familiar with the matter told reporters on Sunday, as concerns rise about the spread of the coronavirus within the White House.

Trump told reporters on Friday that Pence’s spokeswoman, Katie Miller, had tested positive for the virus, a day after news that Trump’s personal valet also had tested positive.

Trump said he had not been in contact with the spokeswoman, who is married to White House senior adviser Stephen Miller, but that she had spent time with Pence.

Trump, 73, and Pence, 60, have drawn criticism for not donning face coverings, despite a recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to do so in certain public settings.

Trump has said he would not wear a mask and has not publicly worn one to any of his events during the pandemic, but last week told reporters that he tried some on behind the scenes during his visit to a Honeywell International mask factory in Arizona.

A Bloomberg reporter on Sunday tweeted that Pence was self-isolating away from the White House following his aide’s diagnosis, prompting Pence’s office to issue the statement.

NBC News reported that Pence was putting “a little distance” between himself and others over the weekend.

Three senior officials guiding the US response to the pandemic also were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for the disease, their agencies and spokesmen said.

The officials were US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Robert Redfield and US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

US Senator Lamar Alexander, who was due to hold a videoconference hearing with the administration officials today, is also self-quarantined after a member of his staff tested positive for the disease, his office said on Sunday.

Alexander, 79, a Republican, has no symptoms, but “will self-quarantine in Tennessee for 14 days,” his chief of staff said in a statement.