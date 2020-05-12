Waiters in masks served coffees and bocadillo sandwiches at cafe terraces in Seville yesterday morning as parts of Spain eased restrictions amid a slowing COVID-19 pandemic that saw the number of new fatalities drop to a near two-month low.
“I’m very happy, I really wanted to work. We’ve been shut for two months now,” said Marta Contreras, a waitress in Seville, smiling from behind her mask.
About half of Spain’s 47 million people yesterday progressed to the so-called Phase 1 of a four-step plan to relax one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns after the government decided that the regions in which they live met the necessary criteria.
Photo: Reuters
Still, cities such as Madrid and Barcelona, which have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic, have been left behind for now and cafes remained shuttered in the normally packed Puerta del Sol square in the capital.
Spanish Ministry of Health data showed the daily death toll dropping to 123 yesterday from Sunday’s 143, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 26,744 in one of the world’s worst-affected countries. The daily number, a seven week-low, has come down from a record of 950 early last month.
Church services resumed with limited capacity and chairs, rather than pews, were spaced out inside for the faithful to preserve a 2m distance.
Under the lockdown relaxation, up to 10 people can gather together and people are allowed to move freely around their province.
Businesses were happy to resume work after the long paralysis, but many said they were still piling up losses.
“We are only able to open thanks to the owner of the premises who reduced our rent significantly and to the support of our staff who have renounced part of their wages in order to begin working,” said Jose Manuel, owner of a cafe in Seville.
“The truth is it’s been quite a hard financial hit,” said Ramon, another cafe owner. “ We will see, we will overcome it little by little... I will not be profitable yet, but oh well, I run the business so here I am.”
In regions that qualify, including most of Andalusia — Spain’s most populous — as well as the Canary and Balearic Islands, bars, restaurants, shops, museums, gyms and hotels were allowed to open, most at reduced capacity.
However, Madrid, Barcelona and other cities including Valencia, Malaga and Granada remain in Phase 0, much to the annoyance of regional governments struggling with the economic implications of a prolonged lockdown.
Center for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies Director Fernando Simon called for caution to avoid a rebound of the outbreak.
“We are in a very positive situation, but it is a very delicate phase where if we don’t do things right we could end up in situations [of rebound] like those of South Korea or Germany,” he said.
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
The US Navy sent four ships this week to conduct Arctic security operations in the Barents Sea north of Russia for the first time in more than three decades, the Pentagon said on Monday. The move came as US officials said rivals like China and Russia were increasingly testing US defense resolve with their own air and sea challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The four vessels — three guided missile destroyers and a support ship — along with a British Royal navy ship, conducted operations in the increasingly strategic Arctic region “to assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies,”
Dozens of paving stones made from Jewish headstones have been found during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district, confirming speculation that the former communist regime raided synagogues and graveyards for building materials. Tuesday’s discovery came in the opening phase of a US$13.1 million facelift project in the city’s landmark Wenceslas Square, scene of the some of the Czech Republic’s most dramatic historic events and a frequent site of political protest. Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, witnessed workers unearthing cobblestones whose undersides revealed Hebrew lettering, the star of David and deceased dates. Other stones were blank, but had