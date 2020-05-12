Italian rice consumption rises during outbreak

Europe’s top rice producer Italy has seen consumption of the staple rise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, putting even pasta in the shade.

It is not just popular at home either — China has even signed a deal to import Italian rice.

The Chinese have their eyes on varieties used to make typical risotto dishes, such as medium-grained Carnaroli, Arborio, Roma or Baldo.

“It is because our rice is better quality than that cultivated in China,” said Stefano Greppi, Pavia Province president of Italy’s main agricultural union Coldiretti.

Greppi, who owns a nearby rice farm, welcomed the recent signing, during the pandemic, of an agreement allowing Italy, which produces more than half of European rice output, to export rice to China.

That is a boon for producers in the provinces of Pavia, Lombardy, Vercelli and Novara (both in Piedmont), which between them account for 95 percent of national production.

“It’s a bit like selling ice cream to the eskimos,” quipped daily Il Corriere della Sera the day after the export protocol was signed last month.

“The doors of the huge Chinese market are opening to rice (and risotto) cultivated in the countryside around Pavia,” the newspaper said, adding that “native imitations of Italian risotto” already exist in China.

Spread over 220,000 hectares and cultivated by 4,200 producers in all, Italian rice production totals an annual 1.5 million tonnes. The nation boasts more than 200 varieties in all, each with its own peculiarities.

Even so, Europe is a mere lightweight when it comes to global production. It has just 0.4 percent of the total world output of 500 million tonnes a year, 90 percent of that Asia-based.

With the wind in its sails internationally, Italian rice is also making good headway at home. Consumption soared 47 percent during the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic — sometimes outstripping demand even for pasta in that period, according to Coldiretti.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, people rediscovered rice and also risotto, which has always been a bit snubbed in Italian cuisine,” said Stefania Buffa, a 27-year-old rice farmer from Robbio in Lombardy.

Sergio Lombardi, 63, who owns a farm in the same area, said that “the region can count on water reserves and a constant supply throughout the duration of rice cultivation, which is not possible in many regions of Italy.”

Sown in spring, Italian rice is harvested between September and October.

Rice was introduced into the country’s north in the 12th century by Cistercian monks, who took upon themselves the task of improving what was then unsanitary and wooded terrain prone to malaria outbreaks. The crop benefited from the arrival of canals, whose layout Leonardo da Vinci designed.

Mechanization then brought further crop advances.

Up until the 1950s and 1960s, people came from the south of Italy, particularly women, dubbed “mondine” or seasonal pruners, to cultivate the Po plain.

Their harsh working conditions inspired the famous protest song Bella Ciao, as well as neo-realist films, including Bitter Rice (Riso Amaro, 1949) notably featuring Silvana Mangano and Vittorio Gassman.