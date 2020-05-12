Europe’s top rice producer Italy has seen consumption of the staple rise throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, putting even pasta in the shade.
It is not just popular at home either — China has even signed a deal to import Italian rice.
The Chinese have their eyes on varieties used to make typical risotto dishes, such as medium-grained Carnaroli, Arborio, Roma or Baldo.
Photo: AFP
“It is because our rice is better quality than that cultivated in China,” said Stefano Greppi, Pavia Province president of Italy’s main agricultural union Coldiretti.
Greppi, who owns a nearby rice farm, welcomed the recent signing, during the pandemic, of an agreement allowing Italy, which produces more than half of European rice output, to export rice to China.
That is a boon for producers in the provinces of Pavia, Lombardy, Vercelli and Novara (both in Piedmont), which between them account for 95 percent of national production.
“It’s a bit like selling ice cream to the eskimos,” quipped daily Il Corriere della Sera the day after the export protocol was signed last month.
“The doors of the huge Chinese market are opening to rice (and risotto) cultivated in the countryside around Pavia,” the newspaper said, adding that “native imitations of Italian risotto” already exist in China.
Spread over 220,000 hectares and cultivated by 4,200 producers in all, Italian rice production totals an annual 1.5 million tonnes. The nation boasts more than 200 varieties in all, each with its own peculiarities.
Even so, Europe is a mere lightweight when it comes to global production. It has just 0.4 percent of the total world output of 500 million tonnes a year, 90 percent of that Asia-based.
With the wind in its sails internationally, Italian rice is also making good headway at home. Consumption soared 47 percent during the first six weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic — sometimes outstripping demand even for pasta in that period, according to Coldiretti.
“During the COVID-19 emergency, people rediscovered rice and also risotto, which has always been a bit snubbed in Italian cuisine,” said Stefania Buffa, a 27-year-old rice farmer from Robbio in Lombardy.
Sergio Lombardi, 63, who owns a farm in the same area, said that “the region can count on water reserves and a constant supply throughout the duration of rice cultivation, which is not possible in many regions of Italy.”
Sown in spring, Italian rice is harvested between September and October.
Rice was introduced into the country’s north in the 12th century by Cistercian monks, who took upon themselves the task of improving what was then unsanitary and wooded terrain prone to malaria outbreaks. The crop benefited from the arrival of canals, whose layout Leonardo da Vinci designed.
Mechanization then brought further crop advances.
Up until the 1950s and 1960s, people came from the south of Italy, particularly women, dubbed “mondine” or seasonal pruners, to cultivate the Po plain.
Their harsh working conditions inspired the famous protest song Bella Ciao, as well as neo-realist films, including Bitter Rice (Riso Amaro, 1949) notably featuring Silvana Mangano and Vittorio Gassman.
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
The US Navy sent four ships this week to conduct Arctic security operations in the Barents Sea north of Russia for the first time in more than three decades, the Pentagon said on Monday. The move came as US officials said rivals like China and Russia were increasingly testing US defense resolve with their own air and sea challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The four vessels — three guided missile destroyers and a support ship — along with a British Royal navy ship, conducted operations in the increasingly strategic Arctic region “to assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies,”
Dozens of paving stones made from Jewish headstones have been found during redevelopment work in Prague’s tourist district, confirming speculation that the former communist regime raided synagogues and graveyards for building materials. Tuesday’s discovery came in the opening phase of a US$13.1 million facelift project in the city’s landmark Wenceslas Square, scene of the some of the Czech Republic’s most dramatic historic events and a frequent site of political protest. Rabbi Chaim Koci, a senior official with the Prague rabbinate, witnessed workers unearthing cobblestones whose undersides revealed Hebrew lettering, the star of David and deceased dates. Other stones were blank, but had