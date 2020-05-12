Taliban attack kills six soldiers

NO PEACE: Four bombs, one placed under a trash can and the other three by the roadside, went off in Kabul, wounding four civilians, officials said

AP, KABUL





The Taliban attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in eastern Laghman Province, killing six soldiers and wounding five, the government said yesterday.

The insurgents claimed responsibility for the assault, which took place on Sunday night, just days after US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in new talks with the Taliban in Qatar re-emphasized the need for a reduction in violence.

The statement from the Afghan Ministry of Defense said the troops pushed back the attackers, adding that the Taliban also suffered casualties, but without providing specific figures.

Khalilzad last week met with Taliban representatives in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office.

He stressed the need for a ceasefire, and after Doha, he also visited Islamabad and New Delhi to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani and Indian officials.

Yesterday, four bombs, one placed under a trash can and the other three by the roadside, went off in northern Kabul, wounding four civilians, including a child, Afghan officials said.

The roadside bombs were spaced within 10m to 20m of one another, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said.

The wounded child is a 12-year-old girl, he said and added that the police are searching the area where the bombs struck.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombings and their targets remained unknown. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and its surroundings, and both frequently target the military and civilians.

Kabul has witnessed several low-scale attacks over the past seven days, including explosions from two hand grenades on Sunday night in the western part of Kabul.

There were no casualties in that attack, Afghan Ministry of the Interior spokesman Tariq Arian said.

Meanwhile, an exchange of prisoners between the Afghan government and the Taliban has continued under a deal signed in February between the US and the Taliban in Qatar. The deal stipulates that the government free 5,000 Taliban prisoners. while the insurgents are to release 1,000 captives, an exchange that is expected to lead to intra-Afghan negotiations.

The exchange has come in stages: The government in Kabul says it has freed 1,000 Taliban prisoners; the insurgents have confirmed the release of 300 Taliban members.

For their part, the Taliban say they have freed 225 of their captives, including Afghan defense and security personnel members — a release not confirmed by the government.