China yesterday reported a new cluster of coronavirus cases in Wuhan after a month without fresh infections at the pandemic’s global epicenter, as a northeastern city was placed under lockdown.
The cases added to fears China could be facing a new wave of infections, even as restrictions continued to ease in some other parts of the country.
Five new infections were confirmed in one residential district of Wuhan, which emerged from lockdown about four weeks ago.
Authorities also issued stay-at-home orders and travel bans in Shulan, a city of about 670,000 people in northeastern Jilin Province, after three new infections were confirmed there.
The disease first emerged late last year, sweeping through Wuhan and surrounding Hubei Province, killing thousands and sickening many more.
Authorities in Wuhan imposed draconian restrictions on travel and movement in what appeared to have been a successful bid to quash the outbreak.
That lockdown eased in recent weeks as officials said the disease was under control, with travel to and from the city allowed.
However, on Sunday authorities said one person had tested positive for the virus in Wuhan, followed by another five yesterday.
Local authorities said all new cases were from the same residential compound, mostly older people, and an official from the affected district has been dismissed for “insufficient” virus containment efforts.
There were also 11 new “asymptomatic” cases reported in elsewhere in Hubei Province. China is recording symptomatic and asymptomatic cases separately.
In a stark warning of the dangers of a fresh wave after weeks of declining case numbers, a local cluster of coronavirus cases grew in Shulan.
The city’s public transportation — as well as taxis and trains leaving the city — was suspended on Sunday, with Jilin Province raising its emergency alert to the highest level, China Central Television said.
Jilin’s provincial capital imposed a 21-day quarantine and mandatory four nucleic acid tests for arrivals from Shulan.
Five new cases were reported yesterday in the country’s northeast near North Korea, which claims to have no coronavirus cases.
The total number infected in China is about 83,000, with more than 4,600 dead.
No new deaths have been reported nationwide for nearly a month, with life in China gradually returning to normal after months of disruption.
Shanghai Disneyland reopened yesterday, while the national government last week gave the green light for movie theaters and sports venues to reopen.
More students returned to school in Beijing yesterday, weeks after senior high school students were allowed to return to campuses in the capital.
Temperature-monitoring bracelets that alert an app if a student has a fever began being trialed yesterday at schools in five Beijing districts.
The bands provide real-time temperature data that can be monitored by schools and parents via an app, the Beijing Daily reported.
“The bracelet is similar to a normal fitness tracker... We recommend that students wear them 24 hours a day,” one unnamed teacher told the newspaper.
Trials of smart temperature-monitoring technology have already taken place in 18 senior-high schools in the city’s Fengtai District, reports said.
