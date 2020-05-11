World News Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Chinese ships chase boat

Two Chinese ships chased a Japanese fishing boat close to disputed islands in the East China Sea, the coast guard said yesterday. The country lodged an official protest with China over the incident, which took place on Friday, via a call to the Chinese embassy in Tokyo. The Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), which are also claimed by Taiwan, are at the center of a row between Tokyo and Beijing. On Friday, the coast guard ordered the Chinese vessels to leave the waters and deployed several patrol ships to safeguard the fishing boat, whose three crew members were unhurt, a Coast Guard spokesman told reporters.

AUSTRALIA

Man punches shark

A French surfer on Friday survived a shark attack with only minor leg injuries by punching it twice, local media reported. Dylan Nacass, 23, was surfing at Bells Beach, about 100km from Melbourne, when the shark attacked, Nine News said. Video footage showed a shark swimming up behind two men as they paddled desperately to get away. Nacass told Nine News that the shark latched onto his leg until he punched it twice and he was released from its jaws. “I punched him one time, he stays in my legs. Two times, after, he go,” he said. Nacass walked away with only puncture wounds to his right leg that required stitches.

JAPAN

Emergency might be lifted

The government is looking to lift the state of emergency in “many of 34 prefectures” that are not among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic before the nationwide deadline of May 31, Minister of Economy Yasutoshi Nishimura said yesterday. “Lifting the state of emergency in many of 34 prefectures that exclude those under specific cautions will likely come in sight, as many prefectures have been seeing no fresh infections lately,” Nishimura said in a debate on Japan Broadcasting Corp. Nishimura, who is in charge of the government’s overall coronavirus response, said that a declining trend in the weekly number of new infections and the number of new cases on a per capita basis would be among evaluation criteria for the lifting.

MALAYSIA

Virus curbs extended

The government has extended the time frame for movement and business curbs by another four weeks to June 9 amid a gradual reopening of economic activity stunted by the pandemic. Last week, businesses were allowed to resume business as usual, albeit under strict health guidelines, after having to close shop for two months as health authorities worked to contain the pandemic. The country has reported 6,589 cases with 108 deaths. The rules under a conditional movement control order remain in place, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address yesterday.

INDIA

Warship carries evacuees

A navy ship carrying evacuees from the Maldives yesterday arrived in the country as part of a massive effort to bring home hundreds of thousands of nationals stranded overseas due to the coronavirus lockdown. Workers and students were unable to return home after New Delhi banned all incoming international flights in late March as part of the world’s biggest lockdown to combat the spread of the deadly infectious disease. The warship INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indians from Male arrived at Cochin port on the country’s southwestern coast.