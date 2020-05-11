JAPAN
Chinese ships chase boat
Two Chinese ships chased a Japanese fishing boat close to disputed islands in the East China Sea, the coast guard said yesterday. The country lodged an official protest with China over the incident, which took place on Friday, via a call to the Chinese embassy in Tokyo. The Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), which are also claimed by Taiwan, are at the center of a row between Tokyo and Beijing. On Friday, the coast guard ordered the Chinese vessels to leave the waters and deployed several patrol ships to safeguard the fishing boat, whose three crew members were unhurt, a Coast Guard spokesman told reporters.
AUSTRALIA
Man punches shark
A French surfer on Friday survived a shark attack with only minor leg injuries by punching it twice, local media reported. Dylan Nacass, 23, was surfing at Bells Beach, about 100km from Melbourne, when the shark attacked, Nine News said. Video footage showed a shark swimming up behind two men as they paddled desperately to get away. Nacass told Nine News that the shark latched onto his leg until he punched it twice and he was released from its jaws. “I punched him one time, he stays in my legs. Two times, after, he go,” he said. Nacass walked away with only puncture wounds to his right leg that required stitches.
JAPAN
Emergency might be lifted
The government is looking to lift the state of emergency in “many of 34 prefectures” that are not among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic before the nationwide deadline of May 31, Minister of Economy Yasutoshi Nishimura said yesterday. “Lifting the state of emergency in many of 34 prefectures that exclude those under specific cautions will likely come in sight, as many prefectures have been seeing no fresh infections lately,” Nishimura said in a debate on Japan Broadcasting Corp. Nishimura, who is in charge of the government’s overall coronavirus response, said that a declining trend in the weekly number of new infections and the number of new cases on a per capita basis would be among evaluation criteria for the lifting.
MALAYSIA
Virus curbs extended
The government has extended the time frame for movement and business curbs by another four weeks to June 9 amid a gradual reopening of economic activity stunted by the pandemic. Last week, businesses were allowed to resume business as usual, albeit under strict health guidelines, after having to close shop for two months as health authorities worked to contain the pandemic. The country has reported 6,589 cases with 108 deaths. The rules under a conditional movement control order remain in place, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said in a televised address yesterday.
INDIA
Warship carries evacuees
A navy ship carrying evacuees from the Maldives yesterday arrived in the country as part of a massive effort to bring home hundreds of thousands of nationals stranded overseas due to the coronavirus lockdown. Workers and students were unable to return home after New Delhi banned all incoming international flights in late March as part of the world’s biggest lockdown to combat the spread of the deadly infectious disease. The warship INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indians from Male arrived at Cochin port on the country’s southwestern coast.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
The US Navy sent four ships this week to conduct Arctic security operations in the Barents Sea north of Russia for the first time in more than three decades, the Pentagon said on Monday. The move came as US officials said rivals like China and Russia were increasingly testing US defense resolve with their own air and sea challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The four vessels — three guided missile destroyers and a support ship — along with a British Royal navy ship, conducted operations in the increasingly strategic Arctic region “to assert freedom of navigation and demonstrate seamless integration among allies,”