Coronavirus patients were being turned away from hospitals in the Mexican capital on Saturday, as public and private medical facilities quickly fill up and the number of new infections continues to rise.
Of the 64 public hospitals in Mexico City’s sprawling metro area designated to receive people with COVID-19, 26 were completely full, city government data showed.
A vinyl banner on the fence of the Ignacio Zaragosa public hospital in the city’s poor Iztapalapa District said it had no more beds for new coronavirus patients.
Photo: Reuters
“We thank you for your understanding,” it added.
Doors paramedics entered with patients on stretchers last week were closed on Saturday at the public facility, with orange barrels set up to block access.
Another 16 public clinics were nearly full, while 22 others did have space, the data showed.
Five private hospitals in the capital contacted by reporters said they had reached their capacity to treat coronavirus patients, including the Medica Sur hospital, Hospital Espanol, as well as two clinics belonging to Grupo Angeles.
Available beds and intensive care units equipped with ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients at private hospitals in five states and Mexico City are already saturated, National Association of Private Hospitals figures showed.
The states include Puebla, Tabasco, Quintana Roo, Baja California and Baja California Sur.
“Right now we don’t have any space,” said an attendant at the private Centro Medico ABC hospital.
The government had said this weekend could mark the peak of infections in the densely populated area in and around the capital, home to more than 20 million people, which is also where most confirmed cases have been documented.
Public health officials have confirmed at least 33,460 infections and 3,353 deaths to date, although both figures almost certainly undercount the true extent of the outbreak in Mexico due to limited testing.
Citing modeling data from a few weeks ago, public health authorities have said there could be more than 104,000 COVID-19 cases.
As recently as Thursday, the Mexican Ministry of Health said the capital still had 38 percent availability of beds with ventilators to treat patients, while in the surrounding state of Mexico, 55 percent remained available.
Nationwide, three-quarters of beds with ventilators were still available for new patients, the ministry said.
