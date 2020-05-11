British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was to set out a five-tier warning system for COVID-19 in England yesterday, when he was to outline the British government’s plans to begin slowly easing lockdown measures, local media have reported.
Johnson was due to use a televised address at 6pm to announce the next steps in the UK’s battle against the pandemic following a lockdown that has all but shut down the economy and kept millions at home for nearly seven weeks.
Media reported that Johnson would detail a five-tier warning system for England, ranging from “green” at level 1 to “red” at level 5 to flag the COVID-19 risk in different areas and to allow the government to increase restrictions where necessary.
The UK’s other constituent nations — Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland — have some powers over their own lockdown measures, but are expected to stay broadly in line with what the government announces for England.
Color-coded systems to distinguish regions with more or less risk have been used in other countries as they emerge from lockdowns, including France and India.
The UK has reported 31,662 deaths from the coronavirus, the second-highest death toll in the world after the US.
British Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps on Saturday said that there would not be any dramatic changes to the lockdown.
Johnson was expected to say that people would be allowed to leave their homes to exercise more than once a day and that garden centers — selling plants, seeds and garden equipment — could reopen.
“This is the dangerous bit,” Johnson told the Sun on Sunday newspaper. “We’re past the peak now, but we’ll have to work even harder to get every step right.”
“Mountaineers always say that coming down from the peak is the most dangerous bit. That’s when you’re liable to be overconfident and make mistakes,” he said.
Media reported that the government would change its “Stay at home” slogan to “Stay alert,” as those who cannot work from home would begin to be encouraged to return to offices and factories, as long as strict social distancing rules can be followed.
