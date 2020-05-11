Virus Outbreak: US’ Fauci, two officials in quarantine

‘RELATIVELY LOW RISK’: Anthony Fauci is not infected with COVID-19 and is self- isolating as a precaution, and would be tested regularly, a government institute said

AP, WASHINGTON





Three members of the White House coronavirus task force, including Anthony Fauci, placed themselves in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, another stark reminder that not even one of the US’ most secure buildings is immune from the virus.

Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading member of the task force, has become nationally known for his simple and direct explanations to the public about COVID-19.

Also quarantining are US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn.

The institute said that Fauci has tested negative for COVID-19 and would continue to be tested regularly.

It added that he is considered at “relatively low risk” based on the degree of his exposure, and that he would be “taking appropriate precautions” to mitigate the risk to personal contacts while still carrying out his duties.

While he would stay at home and telework, Fauci would go to the White House if called and take every precaution, the institute said.

Redfield would be “teleworking for the next two weeks” after it was determined he had a “low risk exposure” to a person at the White House, the CDC said in a statement on Saturday evening.

The statement said he felt fine and has no symptoms.

Just a few hours earlier, the FDA confirmed that Hahn had come in contact with someone who tested positive and was in self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

He tested negative for the virus.

All three men are scheduled to testify before a US Senate committee tomorrow.

US Senator Lamar Alexander, the chairman of the panel, said that the White House would allow Redfield and Hahn to testify by videoconference, a one-time exception to the US administration’s policies on hearing testimony.

The statement was issued before Fauci’s quarantine was announced.

US Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, making her the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus last week.

White House officials had confirmed on Thursday that a member of the military serving as one of US President Donald Trump’s valets had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Trump, who publicly identified the affected Pence aide as spokeswoman Katie Miller, said he was “not worried” about the virus spreading in the White House.

Nonetheless, officials said they were stepping up safety protocols for the complex.

Miller had been in recent contact with Pence, but not with the president and had tested negative a day earlier. She is married to Stephen Miller, a top Trump adviser.

The White House had no immediate comment on whether Stephen Miller had been tested or if he was still working in the White House.

The CDC and FDA would not disclose the identity of the person who had tested positive and with whom the agency leaders had come in contact.

Redfield sought to use the exposure as a teachable moment.

The CDC statement said if he must go to the White House to fulfill any responsibilities as part of the coronavirus task force, he would follow CDC practices for critical infrastructure workers.

Those guidelines call for Redfield and anyone working on the task force to have their temperature taken and screened for symptoms each day, wear a face covering, and distance themselves from others.

Trump has resisted wearing a mask, and in a meeting with the US’ top military leaders on Saturday evening, he did not wear a mask during the brief portion that reporters were allowed to view. The generals around Trump also did not wear masks.