World News Quick Take

Agencies





PHILIPPINES

Some flights to resume

Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport is to allow international charter and commercial flights to resume arriving on designated days, beginning tomorrow. Inbound international chartered flights would be permitted to land on Mondays and Thursdays, while commercial ones would be allowed on the other days of the week, the civil aviation authority said in a statement. That schedule would last for a month, until June 10. The country suspended all commercial passenger flights to and from the country on Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while allowing outbound flights to resume the next day.

UNITED KINGDOM

Queen’s May tears muscles

Queen guitarist Brian May has complained of “relentless pain” after he was hospitalized following a gardening injury that tore muscles in his buttocks. Writing on Instagram, he said: “I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of overenthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while [...] because the pain is relentless.” He said he would “go dark for a while” on social media. “Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while,” May wrote.

SOUTH KOREA

Seoul shuts down clubs

Seoul has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of COVID-19 infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed social distancing guidelines. The measures imposed yesterday by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon came after the national government urged entertainment venues nationwide to close or otherwise enforce anti-virus measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees to wear masks.

UNITED STATES

Two arrested in shooting

Two men were arrested on Friday in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded a woman wear a mask while shopping at a store. Genesee County, Michigan, authorities said that Ramonyea Bishop, 23, was taken into custody at an apartment in Bay City. His alleged accomplice, Larry Teague, 44, was arrested on Thursday near a motel in Houston, Texas. The men and Sharmel Teague, the wife of Larry Teague, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Calvin Munerlyn on Friday last week at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan.

UNITED STATES

Teen ‘evil geniuses’ sued

A 15-year-old hacker and his crew of “evil computer geniuses” stole nearly US$24 million in cryptocurrency from an adviser to blockchain companies, according to a lawsuit filed in New York. Michael Terpin said that his smartphone was hacked and his money stolen in 2018 by a ring led by teen Ellis Pinksy as part of a “sophisticated cybercrime spree.” Terpin, the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain advisory firm Transform Group, is suing Pinsky, now 18, for US$71 million. “Pinsky and his other cohorts are in fact evil computer geniuses with sociopathic traits who heartlessly ruin their innocent victims’ lives and gleefully boast of their multimillion-dollar heists,” Terpin said in his complaint filed on Thursday.