PHILIPPINES
Some flights to resume
Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport is to allow international charter and commercial flights to resume arriving on designated days, beginning tomorrow. Inbound international chartered flights would be permitted to land on Mondays and Thursdays, while commercial ones would be allowed on the other days of the week, the civil aviation authority said in a statement. That schedule would last for a month, until June 10. The country suspended all commercial passenger flights to and from the country on Sunday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while allowing outbound flights to resume the next day.
UNITED KINGDOM
Queen’s May tears muscles
Queen guitarist Brian May has complained of “relentless pain” after he was hospitalized following a gardening injury that tore muscles in his buttocks. Writing on Instagram, he said: “I managed to rip my gluteus maximus to shreds in a moment of overenthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while [...] because the pain is relentless.” He said he would “go dark for a while” on social media. “Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while,” May wrote.
SOUTH KOREA
Seoul shuts down clubs
Seoul has shut down more than 2,100 nightclubs, hostess bars and discos after dozens of COVID-19 infections were linked to clubgoers who went out last weekend as the country relaxed social distancing guidelines. The measures imposed yesterday by Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon came after the national government urged entertainment venues nationwide to close or otherwise enforce anti-virus measures, including social distancing, temperature checks, keeping customer lists and requiring employees to wear masks.
UNITED STATES
Two arrested in shooting
Two men were arrested on Friday in the fatal shooting of a security guard who demanded a woman wear a mask while shopping at a store. Genesee County, Michigan, authorities said that Ramonyea Bishop, 23, was taken into custody at an apartment in Bay City. His alleged accomplice, Larry Teague, 44, was arrested on Thursday near a motel in Houston, Texas. The men and Sharmel Teague, the wife of Larry Teague, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting of Calvin Munerlyn on Friday last week at a Family Dollar store in Flint, Michigan.
UNITED STATES
Teen ‘evil geniuses’ sued
A 15-year-old hacker and his crew of “evil computer geniuses” stole nearly US$24 million in cryptocurrency from an adviser to blockchain companies, according to a lawsuit filed in New York. Michael Terpin said that his smartphone was hacked and his money stolen in 2018 by a ring led by teen Ellis Pinksy as part of a “sophisticated cybercrime spree.” Terpin, the founder and chief executive officer of blockchain advisory firm Transform Group, is suing Pinsky, now 18, for US$71 million. “Pinsky and his other cohorts are in fact evil computer geniuses with sociopathic traits who heartlessly ruin their innocent victims’ lives and gleefully boast of their multimillion-dollar heists,” Terpin said in his complaint filed on Thursday.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases have protested to demand news of sick relatives and return of bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. “The only thing I demand is that they give me the full body of my son,” Maria Dolores Carrillo told television program Imagen on Friday
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the