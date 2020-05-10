Virus Outbreak: ‘Robodog’ tells Singapore park-goers to keep apart

Reuters, SINGAPORE





Far from barking its orders, a robot dog enlisted by Singaporean authorities to help curb COVID-19 infections in the city-state politely asks joggers and cyclists to stay apart.

The remote-controlled, four-legged machine built by Boston Dynamics was deployed at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park on Friday as part of a two-week trial that could see it join other robots policing Singapore’s green spaces during a nationwide lockdown.

“Let’s keep Singapore healthy,” the yellow-and-black “robodog” named Spot said in English as it roamed around.

A man jogs past a four-legged robot called Spot, which broadcasts a recorded message reminding people to observe social distancing, at Bishan-Ang Moh Kio Park in Singapore on Friday. Photo: AFP

“For your own safety and for those around you, please stand at least one meter apart. Thank you,” it added, in a softly spoken female voice.

Despite the niceties, breaches of Singapore’s strict lockdown rules can result in hefty fines and even jail.

The city-state of 5.7 million people has more than 21,000 coronavirus cases, one of the highest tallies in Asia, largely due to mass infections among migrant workers living in cramped dormitories in areas little visited by tourists.

Under rules to enforce the lockdown in place until June 1, residents can only leave their homes for essential trips, such as grocery shopping, and must wear a mask at all times in public. Exercise outdoors is permissible, but must be done alone.

Another robot, in the shape of a small car, has been deployed at a nearby reservoir to warn visitors “not to loiter” and that “gatherings are not allowed.”

The authorities behind the latest trial — the government technology and cybersecurity agencies — said in a statement that Spot could better cross rough terrain in parks and gardens.

As well as broadcasting messages reminding visitors of social distancing measures, Spot is fitted with cameras and analytics tools to estimate the number of people in the park.

The cameras would not be able to track individuals or record personal data, authorities said.

Spot has also been tested for use at a temporary hospital delivering medicines to patients.