Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown.
The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India.
Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit.
Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning agent onto roads and the outside of buildings.
“We have started a massive exercise to spray disinfectant in all zones of the city,” Ahmedabad acting chief administrator Rajiv Gupta said.
India has been in the grip of the world’s biggest lockdown since March 25, which was made stricter in Ahmedabad on Friday because of the accelerated spread of the virus.
Hundreds of paramilitaries kept people off the streets and virtually all stores have been closed for at least a week.
On Friday night, security forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing residents who ventured out. At least 15 people were arrested and the police presence was stepped up yesterday.
Authorities have said that the country’s outbreak is under control and have started to ease restrictions in many parts of India to let agriculture and some companies get back to work.
However, experts have warned of an increasing toll, despite the lockdown.
The virus is spreading particularly quickly in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad.
Experts said the toll is higher than reported due to a lack of testing and poor accounting for deaths.
While the number of deaths is low compared to the US and the worst-hit European nations, health specialists have said India’s outbreak curve might only peak next month and in July.
Shamika Ravi, an economic adviser to the Indian government who has become a much-followed commentator on the pandemic’s spread, yesterday said that the “infection is way ahead of our knowledge” in Gujarat and Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, because there is not enough testing.
PLANNING STAGE: Jacinda Ardern said trans-Tasman travel would not happen soon, as more health measures would be needed to lock in the gains New Zealand has made New Zealand and Australia are discussing the potential creation of a “travel bubble” between the two countries, even as Australia yesterday reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in two weeks. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that she has accepted an invite from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to take part in a meeting of Australia’s emergency coronavirus cabinet today, stoking anticipation of a travel deal. The neighboring countries have claimed success in substantially slowing the progress of the virus to a level well below those of the US, Britain and Europe. However, Ardern said that more health measures would need
Families in a poor satellite city of Mexico’s capital with one of the country’s highest number of coronavirus cases have protested to demand news of sick relatives and return of bodies of the dead after videos surfaced showing cadavers at a hospital. One video of the Las Americas general hospital in Ecatepec that was posted to social media showed several bagged bodies on stretchers, some in a small room and others outside lined against a courtyard wall. “The only thing I demand is that they give me the full body of my son,” Maria Dolores Carrillo told television program Imagen on Friday
‘DARK DAY’: A Human Rights Watch researcher said the closure ‘crossed the line,’ while a union accused the president of having a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN The shutting down of the Philippines’ top broadcaster crosses a dangerous line in eroding the nation’s democracy and sends a warning to those who risk angering Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, watchdogs said. Since rising to power in 2016, Duterte has steadily tightened his grip on the nation’s key institutions and jailed or sidelined his loudest detractors, but until now his worst threats against critical media had not been fully realized. Tuesday’s halting of broadcasting giant ABS-CBN’s operations marks the first time a major, independent outlet was shut down since Duterte took office in a step that echoes the country’s grim authoritarian past. “This
Gourmet take-out delivered by a butler in a black sedan — Thailand’s super-rich have not forgone luxury during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has locked the country down, crushed the economy and left millions unemployed. Thailand is one of the most unequal nations in the world, and the chasm between rich and poor is widening as the novel coronavirus eviscerates jobs, leaving 22 million registering for a government cash handout. Hundreds line up daily for food donations across Bangkok, a grim sign of an economic contraction forecast at more than 6 percent this year. For rich residents of Bangkok the pandemic has brought the