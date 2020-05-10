Virus Outbreak: Drones disinfect Indian virus hotspot after clashes

’MASSIVE EXERCISE’: Local authorities are using police and paramilitaries to keep people at home as Ahmedabad became a major concern amid a spike in infections

AFP, AHMEDABAD, India





Drones yesterday hovered over the pandemic-stricken Indian city of Ahmedabad spraying disinfectant on the streets, hours after security forces clashed with residents who flouted a toughened COVID-19 lockdown.

The city of 5.5 million people has become a major concern for authorities as they battle a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases across India.

Ahmedabad accounts for 343 of the almost 2,000 deaths reported nationwide and just under 10 percent of cases registered. Other cities in Gujarat State have also been badly hit.

Drones sprayed from the air while fire engines and other city vehicles toured the empty streets sending out clouds of cleaning agent onto roads and the outside of buildings.

“We have started a massive exercise to spray disinfectant in all zones of the city,” Ahmedabad acting chief administrator Rajiv Gupta said.

India has been in the grip of the world’s biggest lockdown since March 25, which was made stricter in Ahmedabad on Friday because of the accelerated spread of the virus.

Hundreds of paramilitaries kept people off the streets and virtually all stores have been closed for at least a week.

On Friday night, security forces fired tear gas at stone-throwing residents who ventured out. At least 15 people were arrested and the police presence was stepped up yesterday.

Authorities have said that the country’s outbreak is under control and have started to ease restrictions in many parts of India to let agriculture and some companies get back to work.

However, experts have warned of an increasing toll, despite the lockdown.

The virus is spreading particularly quickly in major cities such as Mumbai, New Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Experts said the toll is higher than reported due to a lack of testing and poor accounting for deaths.

While the number of deaths is low compared to the US and the worst-hit European nations, health specialists have said India’s outbreak curve might only peak next month and in July.

Shamika Ravi, an economic adviser to the Indian government who has become a much-followed commentator on the pandemic’s spread, yesterday said that the “infection is way ahead of our knowledge” in Gujarat and Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, because there is not enough testing.